AFC Asia Frontier Fund Wins the Emerging Market Equity Award at the AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards 2025

Ruchir Desai and Peter de Vries of Asia Frontier Capital receive the AsianInvestor Award

HONG KONG, 香港島, HONG KONG, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Frontier Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce that the AFC Asia Frontier Fund has been awarded at the AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards 2025 as the best performing fund in the category Emerging Market Equity. Co-Fund Manager Ruchir Desai and Marketing Director Peter de Vries received the award at the award presentation ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong on the 22nd May 2025.When asked about winning the award, Ruchir Desai, Co-Fund Manager of the AFC Asia Frontier Fund, commented:“This achievement reflects the strength of our investment process and the tremendous growth potential in Asian frontier markets. We remain optimistic about the region’s outlook for 2025 and beyond, driven by monetary easing, earnings recovery, extremely attractive valuations, and a deep focus on economic reforms. We are grateful to our investors for their trust and to our team for its dedication to excellence.”Thomas Hugger, CEO and Co-Fund Manager of the AFC Asia Frontier Fund, added:“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from AsianInvestor, which underscores our team’s commitment to delivering superior returns for our investors,” said Thomas Hugger, CEO and Fund Manager at Asia Frontier Capital. “Our focus on Asian frontier markets, combined with our value approach, has allowed us to uncover unique investment opportunities in some of the world’s most promising, but also overlooked economies by international investors. This award is a testament to the resilience and potential of these markets.”Marc Faber, Shareholder of Asia Frontier Capital and publisher of the Gloom Boom & Doom report, said:“I am extremely happy that AFC Asia Frontier Fund has been awarded at the Asian Investor Asset Management Awards 2025 as the best performing fund in the category Emerging Market Equity. This award is well deserved because the AFC Asia Frontier Fund has a deep “value strategy”, which I fully support and focuses also on overlooked economies. It is great to see that at a time international investors have been negative about emerging economies, some courageous fund managers were able to unlock great value stocks in neglected markets”.Peter Ryan Kane, the CEO and founder at PerK Advisory, and a member of the panel of judges, said:The Fund had the right mix of performance, idiosyncratic strategy, and forward looking potential to merit the award. Longstanding stewardship of a process in a challenging market universe, with detailed and specific stock selection and an investor first mindset are hallmarks.About Asia Frontier Capital Limited and AFC Asia Frontier Fund:Asia Frontier Capital Ltd. is an independent investment management firm specialising in the high-growth frontier markets across Asia. With a disciplined, research-driven approach, the firm identifies undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and long-term potential. The flagship AFC Asia Frontier Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of frontier market equities, benefiting from low correlations to developed markets and significant growth opportunities. The fund’s investment universe spans Bangladesh, Cambodia, Georgia, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Besides the flagship AFC Asia Frontier Fund, the company also manages three single-country funds, which are the AFC Iraq Fund AFC Uzbekistan Fund and AFC Vietnam Fund.About AsianInvestorAsianInvestor is a leading publication covering asset management and financial markets across the Asia-Pacific region. With over two decades of industry expertise, it provides deep insights, market intelligence, and analysis on institutional investments, fund management, and economic trends. The AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards recognise outstanding investment firms, asset managers, and funds that demonstrate superior performance, risk management, and strategic innovation. These awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence within the financial industry.

