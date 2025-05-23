Submit Release
Videos Now Available on the Unemployment System in IowaWORKS

A new unemployment system is coming soon! Earlier this month, IWD announced an historic upgrade to make Iowa's unemployment system easier, faster, and more secure. In order to replace a decades-old system, a one-time system pause will take place during the week before launch.

New instructional videos are now available to help showcase some of the features that claimants and individuals can expect with the new system in IowaWORKS.

For Individuals

(Video) Important Dates and Features of the New System

(Video) Registering and Logging Into the New System

(Video) Overview of the Clamant Menu in the New System

For Employers

Employer Townhall: May 29, 2025

Important Dates and Features (Video)

System Overview and Logging In (Video)

More Information on the Upgrade

For more information, visit:

