UNESCO Strengthens Capacity of the Government of Sindh in Preserving the Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta in Pakistan

To enhance the capacity of professionals from the Directorate of Antiquities and Archaeology, Sindh, in safeguarding one of Pakistan’s World Heritage Sites - Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta, UNESCO organized a three-day workshop from 12 to 14 May 2025 on the effective restoration and conservation techniques for protecting the site.

The workshop focused on enhancing the knowledge and understanding on key heritage management topics, including the World Heritage Convention and Outstanding University Value, ensuring authenticity in restoration projects, and ethical considerations of authenticity, reversibility and minimum intervention. The workshop also provided an opportunity to share the best practices and experiences with the professionals from the Directorate of Antiquities and Archaeology, Sindh.

Mr. Antony Kar Hung Tam, Officer-in-Charge of the UNESCO Office in Pakistan, underscored UNESCO’s enduring commitment to protecting cultural heritage through local empowerment, international collaboration, and sustainable conservation practices. UNESCO, with the support of the Netherlands Funds-in-Trust, has been and will continue putting its efforts to the conservation of the Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta, addressing the damage caused by the monsoon floods in 2022.

Mr. Abdul Fateh Shaikh, Director General of Antiquities and Archaeology, Sindh, praised the support provided by UNESCO and expressed deep appreciation to the Government of the Netherlands for their continued commitment to heritage preservation.

Makli Necropolis, located near Thatta in Pakistan’s Sindh province, is among the largest and most extraordinary funerary sites in the world. Situated around 140 kilometers from Karachi, this necropolis is one of the largest burial quarters in the world with graves, tombs and mausoleums of saints, poets, noblemen, governors, princes, kings and queens. Extending over 10 square kilometers, the Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta possess around half a million tombs and graves. The architectural styles reflect a rich confluence of Muslim, Hindu, Persian, Mughal, and Gujarati influences. These tombs are particularly renowned for their distinctive, blue-glazed tiles, intricate stone engravings, refined calligraphic inscriptions, and mesmerizing geometric motifs, testifying to the creative and spiritual expressions of vibrant civilization that once flourished in the region.