CMS releases new guidance, RFIs on hospital and insurer price transparency

The Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Treasury May 22 released several new guidance documents and requests for information on price transparency, following the February executive order on the same subject. As part of this package, CMS released new guidance on calculating the estimated allowed amount values in the hospital machine-readable files. Whenever possible, hospitals should use the average dollar amount received over the last 12-month period (or less, if the payment methodology was only used for part of the year), which should be derived from the electronic remittance data. If there is no historic data, hospitals should use the expected payment amount, encoded as a dollar figure. This replaces previous guidance which allowed hospitals to use a code of nine number nines to signify that there was not sufficient historic data for that item or service over the last year. CMS also released an RFI on hospital price transparency accuracy and completeness. Comments are due July 21. The AHA plans to submit comments.  

The departments also released a FAQ document, announcing that a new standard format for the insurer machine-readable files will be released Oct. 1, 2025. The new format aims to reduce the file size of the insurer files by decreasing duplicative data. In addition, the departments issued an RFI on improving prescription drug price transparency as part of the Transparency in Coverage, or insurer transparency rule.

 

