White House releases ‘Make America Healthy Again’ report

The White House May 22 released its Make America Healthy Again report that focuses on childhood chronic disease. The report highlights findings from the MAHA Commission related to poor diet, exposure to environmental chemicals, lack of physical activity, stress and overmedicalization. The report lists a series of recommendations and next steps for research, including studies on nutrition, lifestyle interventions and precision toxicology. In parallel, the commission will develop a strategy to be released in August.

