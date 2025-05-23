IPT's Completions Consultants Support Projects Across Oil & Gas, Helium/Hydrogen, CCS, Geothermal, and Solution Mining
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a premier subsurface engineering and consulting firm, is proud to announce the continued expansion and success of its completions consultant services across a wide range of industries. With active involvement in carbon capture and storage (CCS), geothermal development, oil and gas, helium and hydrogen production, and solution mining, IPT’s completions consultants are helping companies meet performance targets, navigate regulatory challenges, and optimize well integrity in today’s rapidly evolving energy landscape.
For more than 30 years, IPT has supported complex well projects throughout the United States and internationally. As the demand for clean energy, carbon management, and responsible resource extraction grows, so does the need for highly specialized completions expertise. IPT’s completions consultants play a vital role in helping clients execute well completions with precision and confidence across every sector.
“Our completions consultants are more than technical supervisors—they are problem solvers who understand the nuances of injection and production across multiple well types,” said Tom Rogers, Workover and Completions Manager at IPT Well Solutions. “They bring decades of real-world expertise to the field and the foresight needed to avoid costly mistakes. Whether it's a helium or hydrogen production well in Wyoming or Colorado or a Class VI CO₂ injection well in Nebraska, Rockies, Alabama, or along the Gulf Coast, our team is equipped to deliver results.”
Multisector Completions Consultant Services
IPT’s completions consultants are currently deployed on projects throughout the U.S., working on a variety of oil& gas and new energy type wells. Their cross-sector capabilities include:
● Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS):
IPT is providing Class VI completions consulting for CO₂ injection wells, assisting with completion designs, surface and downhole equipment monitoring planning, and permitting documentation. Their consultants ensure wells meet EPA and state regulatory standards while remaining optimized for long-term injection performance.
● Geothermal Energy:
The firm is also actively supporting geothermal well completions, providing completions designs that allow for thermal expansion, corrosion risk, fluid flow performance, and material selection. IPT’s consultants integrate with drilling, reservoir, and facilities teams to optimize energy output while maintaining wellbore integrity in high-temperature, high-pressure environments.
● Oil & Gas, Helium and Hydrogen Development:
IPT’s team has decades of experience with completions, including horizontal shale wells, multistage hydraulic fracturing, perforation strategy, artificial lift design, acidizing and casing and tubing metallurgy design for specific applications. Their consultants help reduce non-productive time (NPT), maximize production, and support economic well design across basins.
● Solution Mining and Injection Wells:
In support of solution mining and oil & gas/industrial injection, IPT provides well completion guidance for brine injections, cavern development, and fluid management. This includes casing and tubing design, pressure control, and environmental safeguards.
End-to-End Completions Oversight
From early planning through post-completion analysis, IPT Well Solutions offers full-spectrum completions consulting, including:
● Wellbore design reviews and equipment selection
● Pressure testing, cement evaluation, and well integrity diagnostics
● Regulatory documentation and compliance support for Class I, II, III, V and VI wells
● Coordination with contractors and onsite field supervision
● Real-time troubleshooting and mitigation planning
● Data analysis to improve flowback, injection performance, and long-term productivity
“We’ve built our reputation by being a technical partner, not just an engineering consulting company,” said David Mannon, CEO at IPT. “Our completions consultants are integrated into our clients’ project teams. We help them make informed decisions at every stage, from casing design to surface facility tie-ins, so completions are done right the first time.”
Trusted by Oil & Gas and New Energy Companies Nationwide
IPT’s completions consultants work with exploration and production companies, large project management (EPC) companies, and new energy developers. Their experience includes working under strict environmental guidelines, navigating EPA compliance, and aligning with Class I, II, III, V and VI well development best practices. In a sector where completions errors can cost millions, or risk permitting approval, IPT provides the assurance of experience-backed design and execution.
