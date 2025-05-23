Barentz strengthens its pharmaceuticals market presence in APAC through the envisaged acquisition of Fengli in China

(from left to right): Gino Thomas Soeriowardojo (Barentz Head of M&A), Marc Duchene (Barentz CEO Asia Pacific), Mrs. May, Derk Jan Terhorst (Barentz Groups CEO), Mr. Ma and Yeffita

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barentz , a leading global specialty ingredients solutions provider, has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire 100% equity of Fengli Group, one of themarket-leading specialty chemicals distributors for pharmaceutical excipients and active ingredients in China.Established in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, Fengli Group comprises a skilled team of over 100 experienced professionals across five locations in mainland China. It sources high-quality pharmaceutical excipients and active ingredients from 35 international principals and serves more than 2,000 customers in pharmaceutical production, research, and development. Fengli Group's primary focus is on the pharma and health product markets in mainland China. Their facilities include an analytical pharma lab for product formulation and support, as well as excipient research, development, and application labs.This intended strategic move would grant Barentz access to the Chinese pharma market and establish a robust sales network centered around innovative excipients and active pharma ingredients (APIs). The partnership would further enhance the service and commercial capabilities of Barentz in China while enabling Fengli Group to expand its international presence. By aligning product portfolios, both companies are set to unlock significant synergies and drive accelerated growth.Mr. Dexin Ma, President at Fengli, comments: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Barentz soon. A collaboration allows us to offer an enhanced array of solutions for excipients, active ingredients and intermediates, combining our collective resources and expertise, while upholding our shared values. This partnership will accelerate cooperation with our current principals and is expected to enable expansion in mainland China and overseas markets withBarentz's strong network of principals."Derk Jan Terhorst, Group CEO at Barentz adds: “This envisaged acquisition would mean a transformative step for Barentz in the Asia Pacific region and fully aligns with our strategic ambition to expand and strengthen our global presence. Fengli Group’s strong local reputation and established network provide an excellent foundation for growth. Under Mr. Ma’s continued leadership, we are set to accelerate our expansion, reinforcing our commitment to the pharmaceutical and health product market in Asia Pacific and beyond. The transaction would also create pan-regional opportunities, enabling us to expand our principal partnerships beyond China and further solidify our regional presence.”Post-completion, Mr. Ma and co-founder Mrs. Jingtao Dou, will continue their roles as President and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively, overseeing daily operations and ensuring a smooth integration between the two companies, while maintaining its high-quality service for both existing and potential customers and principals. Ms. Qiao (Yeffita) Ma will also remain with Fengli Group and will play a key role in developing the business both in and outside China.This intended acquisition highlights Barentz’s commitment to selectively investing in highly strategic markets, enhancing regional capabilities, and building long-lasting partnerships with customers and principals alike, driving innovation and growth in the pharmaceutical industry across Asia Pacific.Notably, this press release is issued in the year of the 10th anniversary of Barentz’s first investment in China, a milestone that underscores the company's ongoing determination to deepen its presence in the Chinese market. Today, Barentz’ pharmaceutical and nutraceutical business operates across seven Asian countries, supported by dedicated sales teams and a strong technical focus.Parties expect to complete the acquisition during the second half of 2025, with completion subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.

