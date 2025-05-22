Langley urgent and primary care centre opens at permanent location

CANADA, May 22 - People living in and around Langley have better access to team-based primary care and medical imaging services as, on May 13, 2025, the permanent location of the Langley Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) opened.

“We recognize how important it is that people feel safe and comfortable when accessing the care they need,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Transitioning to the permanent Langley UPCC location means consistent care under one roof, for patients and care providers alike. This opening also marks the beginning of extended care hours and medical imaging services for the quickly growing community of Langley.”

Located at 202 - 20434 64th Ave., the centre includes medical imaging services, such as X-rays and computed tomography (CT) scans. The imaging services operate independently from the care provided by the UPCC. All CT scan services require a referral and appointment. However, general radiography (X-ray) services are available by referral on a walk-in basis. No appointment is needed. Residents in the community can use these services through referral by their primary care provider or through accessing care at the UPCC.

“Since opening in its temporary location last year, the Langley UPCC has delivered timely urgent and primary care closer to home,” said Dr. Lynn Stevenson, interim president and CEO, Fraser Health. “With the move to its permanent home, the UPCC will be alongside community-based medical imaging services, enhancing access to vital health care outside the hospital for more residents.”

The UPCC delivers urgent primary care services from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, which is extended from the temporary facility’s schedule of 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.

Once fully staffed, the UPCC will have a staffing complement of primary health-care workers including family physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and allied health providers.

In the permanent location, the Langley UPCC will continue to provide comprehensive, culturally safe and person-centred primary care through a team-based model of care. The focus of the centre is to provide in-person access to primary care services. However, virtual care will be provided as needed, usually for followup to an in-person visit.

The UPCC will continue to provide same-day care for people who need support for their health concerns within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require an emergency department. Examples include sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections. While the UPCC will offer both longitudinal and urgent, episodic primary care, the priority for initial implementation is the expansion of urgent primary care services.

The capital cost for the UPCC, including medical imaging, is more than $16 million.

Quick Facts:

The interim location of the Langley UPCC opened March 20, 2024, and provided almost 12,000 patient visits from its opening to March 31, 2025.

The medical imaging services will provide an expected 10,000 X-rays and 8,500 CT scans annually.

Including Langley UPCC, there are 10 UPCCs delivering care in the Fraser Health region.

To date, including Langley UPCC, 41 UPCCs are delivering urgent and primary care in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

To access primary care, and other health services, in your community, visit HealthLinkBC: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/find-care/find-health-services

To learn more about the Province's Primary Care Strategy, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018PREM0034-001010 or https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/bcs-primary-care-system

To learn about the Province’s Health Human Resources Strategy, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0059-001464