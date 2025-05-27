Bibamba Hosts Juneteenth Chocolate-Making Class Focused on Ethical, Slave-Free Cacao

Patrick and Mara Tcheunou founded Bibamba to prove that ethical, farm-to-table chocolate is possible. Patrick Tcheunou and farmers on Bibamba's 50-acre cacao farm in Cameroon. Bibamba Artisan Chocolate

Bibamba's June 19 event offers hands-on chocolate-making and sparks conversation on freedom, justice, and ethical sourcing.

Juneteenth is a time to reflect on freedom and justice, and that includes how we source what we eat.” — Mara Tcheunou, co-founder, Bibamba Artisan Chocolate

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate Juneteenth, Bibamba —a Colorado-based chocolate company known for ethically sourced, farm-to-table treats—will host a special artisan chocolate-making class on Thursday, June 19 at Edgewater Public Market. The event blends interactive chocolate making with insights into the industry’s legacy of labor exploitation—and how consumers can make informed, justice-minded choices.Participants will learn how to make their own gourmet truffles using cacao grown on Bibamba’s family-owned farm in Cameroon, where the company oversees every step of the process to ensure sustainable and ethical practices. The class also includes a ganache-making demo, tastings, and a take-home box of handcrafted truffles.“We wanted to create an experience that’s joyful and delicious but also thoughtful,” said Mara Tcheunou, co-founder of Bibamba. “Juneteenth is a time to reflect on freedom and justice, and that includes how we source what we eat. Most people don’t realize that child labor and slavery still exist in many parts of the chocolate industry today. We’re working to change that.”The class comes at a time of growing global concern about cacao shortages, climate-related disruptions, and labor exploitation. Because Bibamba grows its own cacao and oversees every step from farm to finished product—in both Cameroon and Colorado—it offers a more ethical and transparent model for making chocolate.Bibamba is recognized by Slave-Free Chocolate for its ethical practices and is a three-time Good Food Award winner for responsibly produced treats. In addition to the Juneteenth event, Bibamba will host chocolate-making classes throughout the summer, offering a fun, hands-on way to learn about ethical sourcing and make more informed food choices.Event Details● What: Juneteenth Artisan Chocolate-Making Class● When: Thursday, June 19, 6:00–7:30 PM● Where: Bibamba Chocolate Factory, Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave, Suite132, Edgewater, CO 80214● Tickets: $65/person● Info & Registration: https://bibamba.com/products/artisan-chocolate-making-class Space is limited, and tickets are expected to sell out—early registration is encouraged. Visitors can also sample Bibamba’s award-winning chocolate products in-store or order online at bibamba.com About BibambaBibamba is a Colorado-based, family-owned chocolate company producing premium, ethically sourced chocolate from cacao grown on its farm in Cameroon. With a commitment to transparency, sustainability, and community education, Bibamba is redefining what it means to enjoy chocolate with a conscience. For more information, visit bibamba.com.Media Contact:For media inquiries, please contact us at info@bibamba.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.