05/22/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Following Senate Approval of Legislation to Increase Penalties for Reckless Driving

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released a statement following unanimous passage in the state Senate of legislation to increase penalties for reckless driving. The legislation, proposed by Attorney General Tong, would subject extreme reckless drivers—those who exceed one-hundred miles per hour—to heightened fines and the temporary forfeiture of their vehicles after a prior conviction. The House of Representatives voted unanimously in support of the legislation on May 8.

“We are all fed up with the reckless driving and brazen lawlessness on our roadways. The excessive speeding, reckless lane changes and distracted and intoxicated driving is endangering lives and it needs to stop now. Tonight’s unanimous vote in the Senate, following the unanimous vote in the House two weeks ago, shows that Connecticut is united in cracking down on this dangerous behavior,” said Attorney General Tong.

