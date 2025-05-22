Zoning Commission Approves New Squares + Streets Zoning In Roslindale Square

The City of Boston’s Zoning Commission today approved new Squares + Streets zoning in Roslindale Square, following a year-long community process. The new Squares + Streets zoning districts are aimed at creating a more mixed-use neighborhood center and connecting streets that support walkability, small businesses, outdoor gathering spaces, and new housing growth.

"Transforming Roslindale Square into a robust, family-friendly neighborhood center is critical in our work to make Boston a home for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to every community member who helped shape this process and to the Planning Department for ensuring that this new zoning truly reflects community input, supports the neighborhood's small businesses, and enables more housing to be built for residents and families.”

“This zoning will finally expand opportunities for multi-family housing and businesses in Roslindale Square, supporting a bustling and vibrant neighborhood center,” said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. “I want to thank those in the community who gave their time and input to this process, and I look forward to seeing this zoning enable more residents to call Roslindale home, support small businesses with new foot traffic, and promote new arts and culture opportunities in the Square.”

This new zoning directly responds to community needs advocated for through the Roslindale Square Small Area Plan, specifically the need to expand areas in Roslindale that allow and welcome more housing opportunity and small business activity. Each Squares + Streets district allows for mixed-use development and the creation of multifamily housing, which the plan identifies as appropriate along the major streets of the area, near the Roslindale Village MBTA Commuter Rail Station, and along nearby connecting streets.

“I’m excited to see this vision become a reality, taking a big step toward building a more dynamic and inclusive neighborhood,” said District 5 City Councilor Enrique Pepen. “This new zoning is designed to support more housing, foster small business growth, and enhance the overall vibrancy of Roslindale. I’m grateful to the Squares + Streets team for their thoughtful engagement and dedication throughout this process.”

The six districts range in height and density and were mapped onto certain areas of the plan area based on a year of community process and feedback from Roslindale residents on the small area plan, and an additional two months of engagement on the proposed zoning map. This is the second area of the city where Squares + Streets zoning districts are now implemented. The first location to be mapped with Squares + Streets zoning was Mattapan Square, following the completion of PLAN: Mattapan.

"As a resident of Roslindale and father of two children at the Sumner School, I strongly support the proposed Roslindale Square zoning updates while encouraging even bolder steps toward addressing our housing needs," said Ben Bruno of WalkUP Roslindale. "Our family has built much of our life around the Square, and I've witnessed firsthand how critical it is to foster the vitality of this neighborhood through thoughtful development."

"The proposed zoning changes under the Squares + Streets plan are a step in the right direction. Creating more density and encouraging a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood will help small businesses like mine not only survive but grow," said Owner of Russ & Mimi's Kelly Walsh. "A busier, more active square means we can invest more in our offerings, improve our services, and contribute to the local economy in a more meaningful way. Roslindale has so much potential, and I strongly believe that thoughtful, people-focused development will help our neighborhood flourish."

"We desperately need more housing in order to slow the current rates of displacement and skyrocketing rent in the neighborhood, and what better place to put it than close to transit and shops," said resident Kathryn Ostrofsky. "I look forward to welcoming new neighbors who, like me, want to live within walking distance of everything they need. I also look forward to the decreased commercial vacancy and turnover of shops and amenities that this increased density will allow."

The new zoning districts support creating more transit-oriented housing in the plan area. In addition, new zoning will make it easier to: build more housing in the area, make modifications to existing housing that will help preserve the existing supply and build generational wealth, create a backdrop for community development by allowing new cultural anchors in the plan area, and allow new growth and opportunities for small businesses.