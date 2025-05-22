Litigator and Author John Havas Unveils Gripping Legal Thriller Winning Benjamin-Finding Annie

John Havas Winning Benjamin Finding Annie: A Gripping legal drama of redemption, deceit and love by John Havas

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed litigator and former U.S. Magistrate Judge John Havas announces the release of his thrilling new novel, Winning Benjamin-Finding Annie . This captivating legal drama combines courtroom battles, sports intrigue, and a heartfelt journey of loss and redemption.Elite county lawyer Halsey Taylor is renowned for his keen legal mind and unwavering determination. When he crosses paths with billionaire football team owner Benjamin Berman, who harbors an intense disdain for lawyers, their conflicts ignite a series of legal and personal battles.Halsey is still mourning the loss of his wife and children. He channels his pain into his work and passion for boxing, searching for meaning amidst his grief. At the same time, Benjamin’s daughter, Annie Jones, dreams of attending law school, a path her father opposes due to his deep-seated prejudice against the legal profession. Determined to control Annie’s future and keep her away from Halsey, Benjamin sets in motion a series of schemes that spiral out of control, testing the limits of loyalty, ambition, and redemption.The book is set against the backdrop of Pennsylvania’s rolling farmlands and the high-stakes world of professional football, and keeps readers on the edge of their seats with gripping legal confrontations, boardroom power plays, and the raw intensity of the boxing ring.While Halsey fights for justice in the courtroom, Benjamin fights to preserve his control, leading to explosive confrontations and unexpected consequences that will change both men forever.Winning Benjamin-Finding Annie is now available through major booksellers.About the AuthorJohn Havas brings an authoritative and authentic voice to the legal thriller genre, drawing from his distinguished career as a litigator and judge. An honor graduate of Penn State Dickinson Law, Havas has presided over high-profile cases, including class action litigation arising from the Three Mile Island nuclear incident. His expertise in simplifying complex legal matters shines through in Winning Benjamin-Finding Annie, offering readers an engaging and accessible look into high-stakes shareholder litigation and corporate maneuvering.

