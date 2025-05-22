KBR Signs Letter of Intent to Develop Spaceflight Food Lab at Exploration Park Near Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR), a leader in human spaceflight expertise for more than 60 years, has signed a letter of intent with ACMI Properties to grow KBR’s commercial space capabilities including a human spaceflight food laboratory at NASA’s Exploration Park, adjacent to Johnson Space Center. The 45,000 square-foot, Houston-based facility would serve the growing commercial low-Earth orbit (LEO) industry where tailorable astronaut food systems and solutions will be designed, tested, validated, produced, and integrated into customer mission environments.

“This KBR-led capability is expected to serve as a critical resource for NASA and its provider community by delivering safe, expertly developed food solutions tailored for human performance on spaceflight missions,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR President, Defense, Intel and Space. “Our commitment to fulfilling and exceeding all human performance needs—including behavioral health and performance—will be at the forefront of this endeavor and will provide a level of integration across all pre-flight, in-flight, and post-flight mission phases that serves a multitude of mission models, durations, and complexities.”

KBR is committed to supporting the space industry with safe and expert-developed food systems, enhancing human performance, and promoting the well-being of astronauts and space professionals. With a strategic location at NASA’s Exploration Park, and in collaboration with ACMI Properties who specialize in building mission critical infrastructure, KBR expects to set new benchmarks along with the co-located Exploration Park innovators feeding the needs of LEO, Moon, and Mars providers as humanity pursues destiny.

In addition to supporting human spaceflight programs, the facility is targeting applications that supply goods, services, or technologies where advanced food safety, packaging, and lifecycle management solutions for humans in extreme and performance-driven environments are key considerations for mission success.

