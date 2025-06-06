CN Announces C$1 Billion Debt Offering

The prospectus supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto in connection with this offering will be accessible through SEDAR+ within two business days

MONTREAL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced a public debt offering of C$500 million 3.500% Notes due 2030, and C$500 million 4.200% Notes Due 2035. CN expects to close the offering on June 10, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

CN plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, share repurchases, acquisitions and other business opportunities.

The debt offering is being made in Canada under CN’s base shelf prospectus dated April 2, 2024.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Access to the prospectus supplement and the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto in connection with this offering is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto. The prospectus supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto in connection with this offering will be accessible within two business days at www.sedarplus.ca.

An electronic or paper copy of the prospectus supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained from any one of the joint bookrunners, without charge, by contacting RBC Dominion Securities Inc. by email at torontosyndicate@rbccm.com, Scotia Capital Inc. by email at syndicate.toronto@scotiabank.com, or TD Securities Inc. by email at tdcan-syndicate@tdsecurities.com, and by providing the contact with an email address or mailing address, as applicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, relating, but not limited to, statements relating to potential debt refinancing as well as with respect to the timing and completion of the proposed debt offering, which is subject to customary termination rights and closing conditions, and the availability of the prospectus supplement. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “assumes”, “outlook”, “plans”, “targets” or other similar words.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of CN to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting global supply chains such as pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions; trade restrictions, trade barriers, or the imposition of tariffs or other changes to international trade arrangements; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk;; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including illegal blockades of rail networks, and natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings and other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; the availability of and cost competitiveness of renewable fuels and the development of new locomotive propulsion technology; reputational risks; supplier concentration; pension funding requirements and volatility; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should also be made to the Management’s Discussion and Analysis in CN’s annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN’s website, for a description of major risk factors relating to CN. Information contained on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into this news release.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts :

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Stacy Alderson Senior Manager Assistant Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (438) 596-4329

media@cn.ca

(514) 399-0052

investor.relations@cn.ca

