Governor Hochul Announces 22 Transformational Projects in Western New York as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 22 transformational projects for Western New York as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Ten projects were announced for Tonawanda, the Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; seven projects were announced for Aurora, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and five projects were announced for Gowanda, also a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Downtowns make up the heart of our communities, and investing in them means we are investing in New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “The transformational projects coming to Western New York — the part of the State where I grew up and called home — are going to create unique public spaces where residents can socialize together and explore their neighborhoods. We are building vibrant spaces while strengthening our regional economies — that’s why New York is the best place to be.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike — laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects – we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

City of Tonawanda

The City of Tonawanda will build on over a decade of successful state and local investments to maximize its potential for revitalization. The City’s revitalization efforts will draw on its strategic location and valuable waterfront assets to create a more inviting and thriving environment. DRI projects focus on bringing public and private investments to the waterfront to attract more residents and visitors; creating more mixed-use opportunities; enhancing and improving pedestrian access; preserving and enhancing public and historic spaces; and assisting businesses in the downtown.

The 10 Tonawanda DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Transform an Underutilized Ellicott Creek Site by Building "The Elli" to House a Mix of Residential and Commercial Uses ($3,400,000): Construct a new mixed-use, multi-story building on Ellicott Creek housing a range of apartment types and commercial space with access to the waterfront.

Construct a new mixed-use, multi-story building on Ellicott Creek housing a range of apartment types and commercial space with access to the waterfront. Improve Downtown Access and Waterfront Connections at the Blueways and Greenways Intermodal Hub and Canal Street Plaza ($1,934,000): Reconstruct the city parking lot adjacent to the Intermodal Hub with new paving, landscaping and lighting; commission a local artist to fabricate and install a sculpture on Canal Street Plaza; design and install seasonal sidewalls on the public pavilion; upgrade and enhance the existing waterfront pathway; and improve branding and wayfinding signage.

Reconstruct the city parking lot adjacent to the Intermodal Hub with new paving, landscaping and lighting; commission a local artist to fabricate and install a sculpture on Canal Street Plaza; design and install seasonal sidewalls on the public pavilion; upgrade and enhance the existing waterfront pathway; and improve branding and wayfinding signage. Renovate the Tonawanda Castle to Reignite the Event Center and Introduce Commercial Spaces ($1,093,000): Repair and improve the historic Tonawanda Castle to resume hosting banquets and events and renovate a portion of the building to house new commercial space.

Repair and improve the historic Tonawanda Castle to resume hosting banquets and events and renovate a portion of the building to house new commercial space. Redevelop the Former American Legion into an Event Center and Overnight Suites ($1,012,000): Replace the existing elevator and renovate the top floor of the building into overnight suites to support the development of an event center in the former American Legion.

Replace the existing elevator and renovate the top floor of the building into overnight suites to support the development of an event center in the former American Legion. Replace the East Niagara Street Pedestrian Bridge to Strengthen Connections between Downtown and the Empire State Trail ($629,000): Replace the structurally deficient East Niagara Street Pedestrian Bridge with a new truss bridge to maintain a critical connection on the Empire State Trail.

Replace the structurally deficient East Niagara Street Pedestrian Bridge with a new truss bridge to maintain a critical connection on the Empire State Trail. Construct a Mixed-Use Waterfront Building on the Former Smoke on the Water Site ($500,000): Redevelop 77 Young Street by constructing a new mixed-use building housing apartments and commercial space with a waterfront deck and boat docks.

Redevelop 77 Young Street by constructing a new mixed-use building housing apartments and commercial space with a waterfront deck and boat docks. Replace and Enhance City Docking Facilities on the Erie Canal to Attract More Transient Boaters ($428,000): Replace existing dilapidated docks with new docks and wheelchair accessible gangways for small to mid-size boats, improve mooring access for larger boats and install safety railings and new utility pedestals.

Replace existing dilapidated docks with new docks and wheelchair accessible gangways for small to mid-size boats, improve mooring access for larger boats and install safety railings and new utility pedestals. Enhance and Improve Access to the Historic Long Homestead to Attract More Visitors ($324,000): Repair and replace windows at the Benjamin Long Homestead historic house museum, install a new driveway and parking spaces to improve access and construct a gazebo adjacent to the building.

Repair and replace windows at the Benjamin Long Homestead historic house museum, install a new driveway and parking spaces to improve access and construct a gazebo adjacent to the building. Create the Downtown Tonawanda Small Project Fund ($300,000): Create a Small Project Fund to provide grants for interior and exterior renovations, capital equipment, public art and related soft costs for commercial, mixed-use and multi-family buildings.

Create a Small Project Fund to provide grants for interior and exterior renovations, capital equipment, public art and related soft costs for commercial, mixed-use and multi-family buildings. Preserve the Historical Society of the Tonawandas Museum ($80,000): Make interior and exterior improvements necessary to preserve and enhance the Historical Society of the Tonawandas Museum housed in the historic New York Central Railroad station.

Aurora – Hamlet of West Falls

The Hamlet of West Falls in the Town of Aurora plays a historic role as a rural center along the Cazenovia Creek. The NY Forward projects will leverage the Hamlet’s natural assets, charming rural character and engaged community to create a more welcoming downtown for both residents and visitors that includes unique local businesses and amenities; enhancements to public spaces; new arts and civic opportunities; and creating more access and connections to local trails.

The 7 Aurora NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Expand Programming Capacity of the West Falls Center for the Arts ($1,245,000): Enhance the programming services provided through interior and exterior upgrades to the Center for the Arts along with the construction of an art trail and outdoor performance stage and pavilion.

Enhance the programming services provided through interior and exterior upgrades to the Center for the Arts along with the construction of an art trail and outdoor performance stage and pavilion. Expand Capacity at the Blueberry Treehouse Farm ($784,000): Adaptively reuse a historic general store by converting it into retail space and five apartment units, while improving parking and accessibility to the Blueberry Treehouse Farm.

Adaptively reuse a historic general store by converting it into retail space and five apartment units, while improving parking and accessibility to the Blueberry Treehouse Farm. Transform Veterans Park, West Falls-Colden Library and West Falls Community Playground into Local Destinations ($758,000): Enhance three existing public spaces in the hamlet center that will establish new pedestrian connections, expand the total area of green space and create new family-friendly recreation.

Enhance three existing public spaces in the hamlet center that will establish new pedestrian connections, expand the total area of green space and create new family-friendly recreation. Reinvent the West Falls Depot ($725,000): Restore a historic 1917 train depot into a mixed-use development with trailside commercial space and short-term lodging.

Restore a historic 1917 train depot into a mixed-use development with trailside commercial space and short-term lodging. Building Access to West Falls by Converting a Rail Corridor into a Multi-Use Trail ($420,000): Construct a 1.5-mile extension of the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail from Jewettville through the West Falls hamlet center.

Construct a 1.5-mile extension of the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail from Jewettville through the West Falls hamlet center. Preserve the Dog Bar ($392,000): Preserve and enhance the only existing dining establishment in West Falls with upgraded interior and exteriors along with new outdoor dining space.

Preserve and enhance the only existing dining establishment in West Falls with upgraded interior and exteriors along with new outdoor dining space. Celebrate Local Flavor at the Florence Market ($176,000): Transform a mixed-use building into a vibrant, go-to spot for fresh produce, artisan goods and daily essentials, featuring a stylish facelift with new siding, lighting and a mural.

Village of Gowanda

The Village of Gowanda has already set the stage for a downtown renaissance by embracing its potential as a true small-town destination. The NY Forward projects will build on this momentum and fulfill the community’s vision for the downtown by transforming their streetscape; assisting local businesses; renovating vacant buildings; creating mixed-use opportunities; and generating a wayfinding and branding initiative.

The 5 Gowanda NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Utilize the Former Community Bank as the Hollywood Theater Accessible Connector and Restaurant ($1,400,000): Connect the vacant bank building with the Historic Hollywood Theater via a new ADA-accessible passage, update the bank’s infrastructure, and restore its interior for future use as a restaurant, while enhancing accessibility and safety for theater patrons.

Connect the vacant bank building with the Historic Hollywood Theater via a new ADA-accessible passage, update the bank’s infrastructure, and restore its interior for future use as a restaurant, while enhancing accessibility and safety for theater patrons. Modernize the 1904 Armes Block into a Mixed-Use Center ($1,300,000): Renovate the 1904 Armes Block, a historic commercial building with underutilized upper floors, into five apartments and three commercial rental units, including a barber academy and cocktail lounge, with updated mechanical systems and historically appropriate storefronts to revitalize the Village gateway and support local businesses and vocational training

Renovate the 1904 Armes Block, a historic commercial building with underutilized upper floors, into five apartments and three commercial rental units, including a barber academy and cocktail lounge, with updated mechanical systems and historically appropriate storefronts to revitalize the Village gateway and support local businesses and vocational training Beautify the Gowanda Business District’s Streetscape ($989,000): Transform the Village’s main corridor by replacing deteriorated pavers with decorative concrete, installing a unified tree pit design, updating street lighting to decorative poles with banner arms and adding self-watering planters to enhance aesthetics, safety and environmental benefits while boosting local business and community appeal.

Transform the Village’s main corridor by replacing deteriorated pavers with decorative concrete, installing a unified tree pit design, updating street lighting to decorative poles with banner arms and adding self-watering planters to enhance aesthetics, safety and environmental benefits while boosting local business and community appeal. Create a Small Project Fund for Additional Downtown Improvements ($655,000): A Small Project Fund will provide grants for building improvements, business equipment and public art, following the NYS Main Street Program’s guidelines, with funding available to property owners within the NY Forward Boundary and priority given to previous applicants.

A Small Project Fund will provide grants for building improvements, business equipment and public art, following the NYS Main Street Program’s guidelines, with funding available to property owners within the NY Forward Boundary and priority given to previous applicants. Elevate Gowanda’s Identity: Implementing a Wayfinding, Connectivity, and Branding Plan for the Village ($156,000): Improve signage and connectivity to key sites, create a new brand and enhance accessibility to parks, historic sites and local businesses. The goal is to increase visibility and engagement and support local growth, while establishing the Village as a vibrant destination.

In the FY25 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

Western New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Steve Stoute and Eric Reich said, “Today marks a significant step in the revitalization of these vibrant communities as we announce the selected projects that will receive strategic state funding. These projects in Tonawanda, via the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and West Falls and Gowanda, via NY Forward, will strengthen their local economies and ensure a lasting impact across Western New York. The council extends its gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast support through these programs, and we look forward to witnessing the transformative outcomes of these investments.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, "State investment in downtowns and commercial corridors is an effective economic development strategy that has already paid dividends in municipalities across New York. These investments in our Western New York communities will spur further investment and improve public spaces for local residents and visitors alike."

Assemblymember Bill Conrad said, "Revitalization of our downtowns is of benefit to our entire region, and the City of Tonawanda’s renaissance will offer further proof of that. The DRI plan focuses on public-private partnerships as a means of growing the city’s waterfront housing base. It calls for the transformation of the city's blueways and greenways to enhance walkability and ecotourism, and it pays special attention to the preservation of Tonawanda’s rich and unique history. All of this adds up to an exciting future for Tonawanda and the Twin Cities, Erie County’s northern suburbs, and indeed all of Western New York. I thank Governor Hochul for her faith in the city’s potential, and I join the Tonawanda community in celebrating this remarkable investment in its promotion and development."

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) composed of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.