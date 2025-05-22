Governor Stein Announces Industrial Manufacturer Will Create More Than 325 Jobs in Charlotte

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that AVL Manufacturing (AVL USA, Inc.) will establish a new production facility in Charlotte to build enclosures for industrial power generators, creating more than 325 jobs. The company will invest $56 million in Mecklenburg County.

“North Carolina’s reputation for advanced manufacturing continues to attract great companies like AVL Manufacturing to our state,” said Governor Josh Stein.“With the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeast and excellent community colleges, North Carolina is home to the resources that world-class companies depend on.”

AVL USA, Inc. is a new company established by AVL Manufacturing, a Canadian company with headquarters in Hamilton, Ontario. AVL specializes in the manufacture of custom industrial enclosures for large format standby power generators. The company’s products find use in a wide variety of applications, such as supplying backup power to large and hyper-scale data centers. The company’s project in Charlotte will establish a manufacturing operation in the United States to produce and assemble generator enclosures for power redundancy. The large metal casings include electric inputs, switchgear, and enclosures required for data center servers and equipment. In addition to data center power generation, AVL’s products find use in several other industries, such as the automotive, automation, construction, and emergency management sectors.

“After considering many markets, we are thrilled that AVL’s entrance into the U.S. market is in Charlotte, a vibrant, tech-forward city perfect for us to lay down roots,” said Vince Dicristofaro, president, AVL. “We didn't just choose a location; we chose a community. Charlotte's spirit of collaboration and its talented workforce made it the clear choice for our American-based home. We are excited to tap into this talent pool as we establish our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and create meaningful careers for the residents of this city and deliver unparalleled products to our customers.”

“Investments from international companies are an important part of the state’s economy,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “It’s great to see the confidence AVL and its parent company have placed in North Carolina by establishing their first U.S.-based location in Charlotte. Our team will work hard to help them succeed in our state.”

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to AVL USA, Inc. will help facilitate the company’s project into Mecklenburg County, based on the creation of 122 jobs tied to the grant. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

Although wages for the 122 grant-tied jobs will vary depending on the position, the average salary for those new jobs will be $90,088. The current average wage in Mecklenburg County is $86,830.

"We welcome AVL to Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, where they will join a growing list of businesses moving to the area that have found the key ingredients to reach the next level of growth and success for their companies," said Representative Terry Brown, Jr. "These new jobs and the company’s capital investment will also bring greater economic success to our community. AVL’s decision only highlights the fact that Steele Creek is becoming the economic engine for our region."

“Economic development takes a collaborative effort from state, regional, and local partners,” said Senator DeAndrea Salvador. “I applaud the behind-the-scenes work from the many groups that supported AVL during its search for a U.S. location. Companies recognize and reward North Carolina’s collaborative approach, as today’s news demonstrates.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, Mecklenburg County, and the City of Charlotte.

