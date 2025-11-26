French Industrial Manufacturer to Relocate Its North American Operations to Hillsborough, Creating 57 Jobs in Orange County

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced CITEL America, Inc., a French manufacturer of industrial surge protection products, will create 57 new jobs in Orange County. The company will invest $12.5 million to relocate its North American operations to Hillsborough.

“North Carolina is on the rise, and companies like CITEL are taking notice,” said Governor Josh Stein. “With our world-class workforce and collaborative ‘Team North Carolina’ approach to economic development, we’re proud to welcome these new jobs to Orange County and are confident CITEL will find great success here.”

Governor Stein and North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley met with CITEL’s leadership at the company’s Paris headquarters in June during the Paris Air Show to discuss CITEL’s potential investment in North Carolina. The fruitful conversations in France helped bring this project to fruition in Orange County.

CITEL America Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of CITEL Group, a family-owned surge protection manufacturer founded in 1937. CITEL delivers advanced solutions for surge protection worldwide. CITEL’s comprehensive product portfolio addresses key global trends in data centers, industrial automation, renewable energy, telecommunications, and transportation.

CITEL holds numerous patents and is recognized as a leading innovator in traditional and hybrid surge protection technologies for the North American market. The company plans to partner with leading research institutions in the Research Triangle Park (RTP) region and to develop a UL-certified surge test laboratory, giving CITEL three certified labs across three continents.

The new location will occupy an 82,900-square-foot facility for administration, manufacturing, engineering, and sales and marketing operations. This expansion coincides with CITEL’s 40-year anniversary in the United States, celebrating four decades of growth built on strong partnerships with local customers, representatives, and distributors.

“The new Hillsborough headquarters represents CITEL’s most significant U.S. investment to date and reaffirms our long-term commitment to serving the North American market,” said Henri Guichard, President, CITEL Group. “We are grateful and want to thank everyone we have met from the state of North Carolina for the warm welcome and support that have made us feel truly at home from the very beginning of this project.”

“This expansion marks a pivotal step for CITEL,” said Patrick Coyle, Vice President, CITEL Inc. "By combining advanced engineering, surge test laboratories and domestic manufacturing in one location, CITEL RTP will feed our innovation and allow us to be even more responsive to our local customers and long-term partners.”

“CITEL could have chosen any location for their U.S. home, but they chose North Carolina,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Their decision reinforces the strength of our workforce and the partnerships that make our state a top destination for business.”

While wages vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $83,611, surpassing the average wage in Orange County of $69,728. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.7 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company expand in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is a big win for Hillsborough. CITEL's decision to relocate from Florida to Hillsborough is a powerful endorsement of our community,” said N.C. Senator Graig Meyer. “These new jobs will strengthen our local economy and create meaningful opportunities for families across Orange County.”

“The arrival of CITEL will generate much more than jobs for the people of Orange County; it will bring opportunity,” said N.C. Representative Renée A. Price. “I am pleased to support and welcome economic development that strengthens the financial stability and social fabric of our community.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the University of North Carolina System, the North Carolina Community College System, Durham Tech Community College, the Research Triangle Regional Partnership, Duke Energy, the Orange County Board of Commissioners, Orange County Economic Development, and the Town of Hillsborough.