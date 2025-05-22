TCEQ approves fines totaling $845,906

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $721,923 against 28 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, 11 municipal wastewater discharges, four petroleum storage tanks, seven public water systems, one utility, and two water quality.

In addition, on May 6, May 13 and May 20, the executive director approved penalties totaling $123,983 against 60 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 6, 2025.