Schulich School of Business Highlights Carlos Rios, Founder of Tabula, in AI Marketing Space

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Schulich School of Business at York University has spotlighted Carlos Rios, founder of Tabula , in its latest alumni success story, recognizing his pioneering work in applying artificial intelligence to modern marketing . The feature celebrates Rios' journey from business student to founder of one of Toronto’s leading AI-powered marketing agencies.Rios launched Tabula to help small and medium-sized businesses harness the power of AI without losing sight of fundamental marketing principles. Under his leadership, the Toronto-based agency has developed a reputation for making SEO, paid ads, and social media management simple, scalable, and effective—particularly for business owners seeking an integrated, results-driven approach.“We don’t reinvent the wheel—we follow time-tested marketing principles,” said Rios. “At the core, marketing is about understanding human behavior, balancing emotion and reason to craft messages that resonate. Whether it’s ads, web copy, or social media, success depends on knowing your customer and their pain points. What’s new is how we do it: faster, more accurately, and more affordably—thanks to AI.”Schulich’s profile on Rios recognizes not only his entrepreneurial success, but also the broader impact of Tabula in helping small businesses compete in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. With AI at the core of its operations, Tabula is breaking down barriers for SMBs that traditionally lacked access to high-end marketing strategies.About TabulaTabula is a Toronto-based AI digital marketing agency offering a one-stop solution for small and medium-sized businesses. By integrating SEO, paid advertising, and social media management, Tabula delivers clear, data-driven marketing strategies that empower business owners to grow with confidence. The company was founded by Schulich alumnus Carlos Rios and continues to expand across North America.Visit our website to learn more: https://www.yourtabula.com Media Contact:Carlos RiosFounder, TabulaEmail: carlos@yourtabula.comWebsite: https://www.yourtabula.com

