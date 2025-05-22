JUARA Skincare Announces Memorial Day Sale: 15% Off Sitewide from May 23 to 26

JUARA’s Candlenut Body Creme is an award-winning and best-selling product that nourishes and heals dry skin with ease. JUARA has a collection of luminous and hydrating body oils, including their iconic Candlenut Glow Body Oil.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, a skincare brand rooted in traditional Indonesian beauty rituals, is offering a limited-time Memorial Day sale, running from May 23 to May 26. During this four-day promotion, customers will receive 15% off sitewide on JUARA products, including the brand’s beloved body care and skincare collections.

JUARA is known for its commitment to time-honored botanicals and self-care practices inspired by Jamu, the ancient Indonesian herbal tradition. Their approach combines modern science with holistic beauty to create formulas that are gentle, effective, and luxurious. This Memorial Day sale provides an opportunity for both longtime fans and new customers to explore the brand’s signature products at a discounted price.

Among the bestsellers included in the promotion is the Candlenut Body Creme, a deeply hydrating moisturizer infused with candlenut oil, illipe butter, and avocado oil. Revered for its velvety texture and tropical, mood-lifting scent, the creme has become a customer favorite for softening and nourishing the skin without feeling greasy.

Other highlights from JUARA’s body care line include the Candlenut Glow Body Oil and the Invigorating Coffee Scrub. The body oil absorbs quickly and leaves a radiant, satin-like finish, while the scrub uses finely ground Indonesian coffee beans to exfoliate and refresh the skin. The Candlenut Hydrating Shower Gel and Candlenut Bar Soap are also standout products, offering a rich, cleansing experience with JUARA’s signature tropical scent.

The skincare collection is also part of the sitewide discount. Customer favorites like the Sweet Black Tea & Rice Moisturizer and Radiance Vitality Oil are included. These products are designed to hydrate, brighten, and soothe the skin. They are free of harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, as JUARA’s skincare reflects a clean beauty approach, blending traditional ingredients with modern care.

The Memorial Day sale comes at a time when many people are looking to reset their wellness and self-care routines ahead of the summer months. JUARA’s offerings are designed to support this seasonal shift, encouraging individuals to embrace self-care rituals that are both effective and meaningful.

JUARA was founded by four women united by a shared passion for holistic beauty and wellness. The brand has established itself in the skincare world with products that offer more than visible results - they serve as a bridge to centuries-old healing traditions. Each formulation brings together cultural heritage and modern science, offering a thoughtful and accessible path to intentional self-care.

The Memorial Day promotion will be automatically applied at checkout for all online purchases made between May 23 and May 26.

For more information, visit juaraskincare.com.

The JUARA Story of Jamu

