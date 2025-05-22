Submit Release
Seats of Justice: Ashland County

Our next stop on the tour of Ohio’s county courthouses takes you to the historic Ashland County!

Founded in 1846, Ashland County features both agrarian and Appalachian regions. A trip along I-71 aptly names Ashland the “headquarters of nice people.”

The dedication and values of Ashland’s citizens are evident through their preservation of the current courthouse since its establishment in 1929. The county’s courthouse lies on the same foundation as the original dedicated court building. It has been the home of several fascinating cases, including Louis Bromfield’s role as a witness defending his favorite dog breed: the boxer.

Learn more about Ashland County and its history in the mini-documentary series, “Seats of Justice,” on the Ohio Channel.

Check back in for new episodes on the tour of Ohio county courthouses or tune in to past installments.

