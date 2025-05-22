CBP arrests two U.S. citizens at the Port of Buffalo in possession of narcotics and firearm

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested two United States citizens who were in possession of narcotics and an illegal firearm.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

Illegal firearm, Ecstasy (MDMA) pills, and Cocaine discovered at the Port of Buffalo, N.Y.

On May 21, CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle operated by Todd Stubbs, a 36-year-old-male United States citizen from Mississippi and Brianda Salgado, a 35-year-old-female United States citizen from Arizona. The vehicle was referred for further inspection to verify the identity of one of the travelers due to the lack of required travel documents. During the subsequent inspection, the travelers declared a firearm being stored in the glove box. CBP officers located the firearm which was determined to be a Beretta 950 BS, along with ammunition and marijuana.

Upon further inspection of the man and woman, officers discovered cocaine and ecstasy in their possession. A total of 8.3 grams of cocaine, 12 ecstasy pills and about 100 grams of marijuana were seized from the couple.

“Our dedicated and vigilant officers continue to intercept criminal activity to keep our communities and country safe,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their skills, experience and knowledge, along with our strong relationships with local law enforcement, have led to continued success.”

Both Stubbs and Salgado were taken into custody and processed by CBP officers. After processing, the couple, firearm and narcotics were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face felony charges of possession of a weapon and narcotics.

