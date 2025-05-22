J. Blanton Plumbing Partners with Pet Boutique for Community Raffle and Animal Shelter Support

J. Blanton Plumbing: Your Trusted Partner for Plumbing Services, Repairs, and Maintenance. Follow Your Nose Pet Boutique

Local plumber teams up with pet boutique for a community raffle and shelter donation campaign benefiting pet owners and rescue animals.

Whether we’re resolving plumbing issues or helping feed shelter animals, we believe in contributing in ways that matter” — Cynthia Wozniak

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new partnership between J. Blanton Plumbing , a trusted local plumber , and Follow Your Nose Pet Boutique is bringing together two local businesses with a shared focus on community — and on pets. Starting today, the collaboration launches a 30-day raffle giving pet owners a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to the neighborhood pet boutique.The raffle, which runs through June 21, invites visitors to Follow Your Nose’s retail location to scan a QR code and enter for free. One winner will be selected at random at the end of the campaign, receiving a $100 credit toward pet products and grooming services.Cynthia Wozniak, Executive Manager at J. Blanton Plumbing, says the partnership reflects a broader commitment to community connections. “So many of the families we serve are pet lovers,” said Wozniak. “Partnering with Follow Your Nose was a natural step — it's about supporting each other and giving back.”The initiative coincides with J. Blanton Plumbing’s ongoing “Unclogs for Dogs” program, a community plumbing initiative that provides support to animal shelters. For every sewer unclogging service booked through the campaign, the company donates 10 pounds of dog food to C.A.R.E. Rescue, a local animal welfare organization.“Whether we’re resolving plumbing issues or helping feed shelter animals, we believe in contributing in ways that matter,” Wozniak added.Raffle Entry Details:- Where: Follow Your Nose Pet Boutique- When: May 22 – June 21, 2025- How: Visit in-store and scan the QR code to enter- Prize: $100 gift certificate for pet products/services- More Info on our InstagramThe campaign reflects a growing trend of local businesses forming grassroots partnerships to make a tangible impact — one small act (or unclog) at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.