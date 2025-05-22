”Finish Line Campaign” Erases More than $83,000 of debt for Howard Community College Graduates, Continuing Students

COLUMBIA, MD, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) President Daria J. Willis today announced more than $83,000 of cleared institutional balances for graduating and continuing students at the institution.

The ‘Finish Line’ fundraising initiative launched by the Howard Community College Educational Foundation (HCCEF) invited donors and supporters to help eliminate outstanding tuition and fee costs for 34 members of this years’ graduating class and approximately 50 currently enrolled students to encourage their continuation at HCC.

Students will now have one less burden associated with starting a career, transferring to a four-year institution, or soon moving towards degree completion.

“We are beyond honored to have the support of community members who help us meet our students where they dream every day,” said Willis. “This first-of-its-kind HCCEF campaign is making a huge difference in the lives of our students and our county.”

"I chose to support this initiative because I want to help students leave Howard Community College without debt," said Mildred Murray, a generous donor who is leading the effort. "I believe education is the key to building a stronger country—whether it’s through a degree, a certificate, or a trades credential. An educated community is an empowered community."

The inaugural fundraising campaign which lasted just over 30 days will culminate with HCC’s 54th Commencement Ceremony on May 23, a momentous occasion where over 600 hardworking students will proudly walk across the stage to receive their degrees and certificates. However, the path to graduation is not always smooth. Some students face financial hurdles that can threaten to derail their dreams.

"Far too often, rising costs prevent hard-working individuals from achieving their goals, and hinders economic mobility for families," said Jarrett Carter Sr., Vice President of External Affairs, Communications and Advancement. "We believe in the power of educational investment, and we are thrilled that a community of supporting donors is eager to partner with our administration and our students in such powerful ways."

"Supporting students on their journey to graduation means helping them achieve their dreams and finish what they started," Murray added. "Each of us has the ability to make a meaningful impact. By giving students the opportunity to succeed, we’re not just helping individuals—we’re preparing future workers, leaders, and public servants who will help make our communities and country stronger."

