BESLER Promotes Christina Brown to Vice President, Reimbursement Services

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions, announced today that Christina Brown has been promoted to Vice President of Reimbursement Services.“BESLER’s core values and vision for the future of reimbursement make this a very rewarding place to be. In my new role, I plan to foster our continued growth and success within reimbursement services, software initiatives, as well as educational outreach,” said Christina Brown, Vice President of Reimbursement Services.Christina has experience working with multiple hospital chain organizations where she gained valuable provider insight by completing cost reports, preparing budgets, and using her analytical skills to provide impact analysis for hospital operations. In 2019, Christina joined BESLER’s reimbursement team. As a director, she worked with the team on software and process improvements and led the reimbursement service line. She is a frequent presenter for BESLER’s various education programs and has been a speaker at multiple HFMA events.Christina has a B.S. in Business Administration from Florida State University and an MBA from the University of Alaska, Anchorage.“Christina is a true asset to BESLER, and her leadership has been and will continue to be key to growing our reimbursement services,” said Jonathan Besler, CEO and President of BESLER.About BESLERBESLER combines best-in-class healthcare ﬁnance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last forty years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit www.besler.com

