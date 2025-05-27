Global Data Systems Named to CRN Solutions Provider 500 List for 2025

Being included once again on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and customer-first approach that drives everything we do at GDS” — Doug Pickle

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Data Systems (GDS), a leading full-service managed service provider , announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named GDS to its prestigious 2025 Solution Provider 500 list CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a benchmark for identifying the most influential and successful organizations in the IT services industry. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion among all ranked companies, this list reflects the critical role solution providers play in advancing innovation and delivering transformative IT outcomes across industries.“Being included once again on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and customer-first approach that drives everything we do at GDS,” said Doug Pickle, President of Global Data Systems. “We are proud to be counted among the top-performing IT service providers in North America. This recognition fuels our continued mission to simplify IT and deliver unmatched value to our clients.”“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”The full 2025 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 . A curated selection of the list will also appear in the June issue of CRN Magazine.About Global Data SystemsGlobal Data Systems (GDS) has been delivering secure, fully managed IT solutions for over 35 years. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, with additional offices in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, GDS serves clients across 38 states nationwide. GDS specializes in managed SD-WAN, cloud communications, and security solutions for midsize and large enterprises in industries such as oil and gas, marine transportation, industrial construction, government, and healthcare. With a strong regional presence and national reach, GDS empowers organizations to operate securely and efficiently in today’s digital landscape.Learn more at www.getgds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn© 2025. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com# # #If you would like more information about this release, please contact ​Victor Wukovits, Regional Sales Director​ at ​337.291.6663​ or email at ​marketing@getgds.com​.

