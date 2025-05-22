Travel Advisory: Lane Shift Planned for Breakneck Hill Road at Route 146 in Lincoln

Tomorrow night, Friday, May 23, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift the travel lanes on the Breakneck Hill Road Bridge to the newly constructed side of the structure. The bridge carries Breakneck Hill Road (Route 123) over Route 146.

The change is necessary for RIDOT to continue placement of curbing and asphalt in preparation for restoring the original traffic pattern on the bridge by mid-summer.

Also by mid-summer, RIDOT will be able to reopen the two on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Road to Route 146, which had been closed for the bridge's reconstruction.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Breakneck Hill Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.