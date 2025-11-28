RI250 Commission 2025 Commemorative Ornament Now Available

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Chair of the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial 250th Commission (RI250), today announced the release of the 2025 Semiquincentennial commemorative holiday ornament, now available on the RI250 website and in the State House Gift Shop.

This year's limited-edition ornament highlights the First Rhode Island Regiment, featuring a depiction of six soldiers from the nation's first integrated regiment marching in line. These soldiers, who first saw combat during the Battle of Rhode Island in August of 1778, are in uniform and carrying the Rhode Island Regiment flag.

Support the Rhode Island 250 Commission by purchasing ornaments from their website. Ornaments are also available, along with other gifts, at the RI State House Gift Shop. This ornament is the fourth in a series of limited-edition ornaments and is available for a short time only, thanks to the RI250 Commission.

The Rhode Island Semiquincentennial 250th Commission (RI250) was established in 2021 by the General Assembly to coordinate activities and initiatives in the lead-up to the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026. The commission encourages all Rhode Islanders to engage in commemorative efforts that highlight the state's significant role in the American Revolution and its contributions to the nation's founding ideals. To learn more about RI250 and upcoming events, visit https://rhodeisland250.org/.

###