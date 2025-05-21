When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 21, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LL Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC, Richmond, VA announced today that it is recalling three of its products in reaction to the Bedner Growers’ recall of cucumbers due to its potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

Recall Dates:

Recall Information Regarding Product:

Item Net Weight Package Sell-By Date Marinated Cucumber Salad 16 ounces 5/11/25 through 5/26/25 Marinated Cucumber Salad 36 ounces 5/11/25 through 5/26/25 Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk 5 lbs. 5/11/25 through 5/26/25

No other products produced by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are impacted.

Recalled Products Available at the following Retailers:

Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina

Harris Teeter, Williamsburg, VA

Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky

Libbie Market, Richmond, VA

Ukrop’s Market Hall, Richmond, VA

➢ All retail locations have been notified and are removing the product from the shelves.

➢ Consumers who purchased the product should return it to the retailer where purchased for a full refund.

➢ For more information: Consumers with questions should contact Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

About Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods (UHF) began in February 2010 upon the sale of Ukrop’s Super Markets’ 27 retail locations and Joe’s Market. Retaining its kitchen and bakery manufacturing facilities and a distribution center, Bobby Ukrop and his son-in-law, Chris Kantner, launched the business by providing prepared foods and baked goods to its former stores (that were acquired by Martin’s which has since been sold). Its foods are delivered to hundreds of supermarkets and retail locations six days a week in the MidAtlantic region and beyond. Its retail customers now include: Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Libbie Market, Publix, The Fresh Market, The Market at 25th Street, and Wegmans. In addition, UHF operates Catering by Ukrop’s and Ukrop’s Market Hall, a retail store offering the “best of” its products. The company employs nearly 400 teammates and gives 10% of its pre-tax profits back to the community as it works to nourish lives by sharing its passion for food and families. www.ukropshomestylefoods.com

2001 Maywill Street, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230 ukropshomestylefoods.com 804-340-3000

