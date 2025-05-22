Action Taken on Legislation by Governor Phil Scott - May 22, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly. On May 22, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles: H.41 , An act relating to abuse of the dead body of a person

H.98 , An act relating to confirmatory adoptions and standby guardianships

H.461 , An act relating to expanding employee access to unpaid leave

H.494, An act relating to capital construction and State bonding To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2025 legislative session, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.