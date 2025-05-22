F&G Commission increases Chinook limits on the Clearwater River

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on May 22 increased the daily and possession limits for Chinook in the Clearwater River due to runs coming in above the preseason forecast. Changes take effect immediately. New limits are: Mainstem Clearwater River downstream of Orofino Bridge, North Fork Clearwater River, Middle Fork Clearwater River ﻿﻿Daily: Four Chinook, only one may be an adult

﻿﻿Possession: 12 Chinook, only three may be adults Mainstem Clearwater River upstream of Orofino Bridge, Middle Fork Clearwater, and South Fork Clearwater Rivers ﻿﻿Daily: Four Chinook, only two may be adults

﻿﻿Possession: 12 Chinook, only six may be adults For full seasons and rules for Chinook salmon fishing, see the salmon fishing webpage.

