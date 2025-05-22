theWorkbook Launches First-Ever Global Pro Trial

A GlobalMedia Service Company

Actors Worldwide Get 30 Days Free to Experience Full Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- theWorkbook, a world leading platform connecting actors with casting professionals, is excited to announce the launch of its first ever free 30-day Pro Trial, giving actors full access to its Pro Membership benefits and features.Effective immediately, actors can sign up for a free trial and experience the power of a Pro Membership, including:• Service - we pick up the phone & answer emails promptly.• Unlimited submissions & self-tapes across F&TV, commercials, and Voiceover• Enhanced profile tools demo reels, and credits, including a personal hosted website• Self-tape and audition management tools to streamline communication by using theWorkbook’s Actor.App in Android and IOS.• Industry insights and training to help actors grow their careers“theWorkbook has been a trusted partner for actors and casting professionals for over two decades,” said Susan Fox, Founder & CEO of theWorkbook. “Actors put their heart into every audition, every role, every moment—and they deserve tools that meet that same level of commitment. When they experience the full scope of products and services we offer - it’s often a revelation. That’s why we decided to offer 30 days completely free—so actors can truly feel what it means to be supported, seen, and empowered in their journey”Actors, to start your free trial, visit: https://cwb-labs.com/pr-trial and get started.Whether you're a new actor looking for your first big break or a seasoned pro seeking more auditions and tools, theWorkbook Pro Membership provides the technology and exposure you need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.About theWorkbooktheWorkbook (formerly Casting Workbook), has been driving the industry forward for over two decades with leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents, and their talent, the company has worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Amazon Prime, Fox Features, Lionsgate, Sony, Nickelodeon, Televisa Univision, Vix+ and many more.theWorkbook’s global network consists of offices in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Mexico City, Madrid, and Bogota with production, casting, agents, managers and talent in 65 countries. Services are offered in English, French and Spanish. Its customer service teams were ranked #1 globally as part of Help Scout’s annual Award Ranking of 12,000 companies in over 140 countries.theWorkbook offers over 40 innovative applications to help actors search jobs, submit self-tapes, work seamlessly with their talent representatives and be presented in an interactive way to producers, streamers and distributors. Whether watching the company’s popular Original Series programming, reading its recently launched digital magazine, auditioning virtually through Virtual Casting Room (VCR), or submitting a self-tape on its top-rated mobile Actor App in IOS and Android, theWorkbook’s commitment is, and always will be, to provide complete customer support and satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.