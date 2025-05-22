From Abrasive to Authentic: Executive Coach Sharmin Banu Helps Tech Leaders Close the EQ–IQ Gap

Sharmin Banu, Executive Coach

Executive coach Sharmin Banu helps tech leaders turn intensity into influence, driving stronger teams, better communication, and greater business impact.

For 15 years, I've been told that I was too curt. But Sharmin was the first to help me understand the root cause and how to make genuine change. I became happier and more productive.” — An L8 Tech Leader at Amazon

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s high-pressure, complex, and ambiguous business world, even the most brilliant leaders can hit a wall—not because they lack intelligence, but because their communication style erodes trust. Bluntness, though well-intentioned, often alienates teams and limits growth.Leadership isn’t just about delivery—it’s about influence and empowering others to achieve collective brilliance. That’s why Sharmin Banu, a Seattle-based executive coach and former Microsoft engineering leader, helps high-achieving professionals shift from friction to collaboration, without losing their edge.“People get told, ‘Don’t be a jerk,’ but that’s not helpful,” Sharmin says. “That kind of vague feedback just reinforces shame. I help leaders understand where their behavior comes from—and how to change it meaningfully.”She calls this common dynamic, weaponizing feedback—criticism delivered without context or solutions. Her coaching goes deeper, identifying the root causes of unproductive behavior so clients can make meaningful, inside-out changes that elevate how they lead and communicate.One client, “Greg” (name changed), a senior tech leader (L8) at Amazon, shared: “For 15 years, I've been told that I was too curt. But Sharmin was the first to help me understand the root cause and how to make genuine change.” In only five months, he shifted from reactive to composed, earning praise for improved communication and collaboration.“These are the moments I live for,” Sharmin says. “My clients are analytical and driven—but often lack self-awareness around how their intensity impacts others. I help them build emotional intelligence and executive presence without losing authenticity.”Sharmin’s own journey reflects that transformation. With two degrees in computer science and a decade in engineering leadership at Microsoft, she understands the mindset and the challenge of leading in high-performance environments. In 2009, she left her corporate role to follow a deeper calling: helping leaders shift from reactive survival to intentional, values-driven leadership to create excellent business results with purpose and joy.With an ICF-PCC certification, Sharmin blends logic with empathy, drawing on cutting-edge research in neuroscience and positive psychology. Her coaching leverages self-awareness and values alignment to drive lasting, sustainable change. She has coached hundreds of leaders—from VPs to C-suite executives—at Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, and high-growth startups across tech, biotech, aerospace, healthcare, and the nonprofit sector. Clients consistently report increased confidence, more effective teams, and measurable improvements in employee engagement.Sharmin’s clients represent diverse cultural and global backgrounds. As she puts it:“I’ve worked with towering white male executives from California, Indigenous women leaders in Alaska, a straight woman from Brazil, and a gay man from India. We cross cultures, identities, and borders—and meet in a space of trust and transformation.I witness tears and breakthroughs, laughter and clarity. This work stretches me, feeds my soul, and pushes me to be a better person in ways I never imagined.”A client, Paul K., SVP of Engineering at Kymeta, shared:“Sharmin is an exceptional coach. She helped me move beyond overanalyzing and tap into my emotional signals. I became more adaptable, less reactive, and more focused on what truly matters. It changed the way I lead—for the better.”In addition to one-on-one executive coaching , Sharmin leads group and team coaching programs, as well as workshops on resilience and sustainable career growth.She doesn’t just coach leadership—she lives it. In 2018, as President of ICF Washington, she implemented strategic partnerships to expand access to coaching in business and academic settings. Today, she serves as a regional leader with Braver Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing political polarization through civil dialogue. Her work reflects the same values she brings to every coaching engagement: empathy, courage, and a deep commitment to meaningful change.Whether you're a startup executive scaling fast or a corporate leader navigating complexity, a complimentary strategy call with Sharmin could be the catalyst your leadership needs. Turn vague feedback into clear growth—and lead with confidence, purpose, and joy.Book your complimentary executive coaching session today at greenleafcoach.com.

Sharmin Banu | Coaching High-Performing Leaders to Grow with Purpose & Joy

