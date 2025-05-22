Women Elevate Their Leadership Presence at WATT Launch—A New Accelerator for Women Leaders

Elevate Your Leadership Presence brought women together in Calgary to celebrate the launch of WATT: Women Advancing and Thriving Together.

Leadership coach and photographer partner to launch WATT, a leadership accelerator helping women thrive and advance in male-dominated industries.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 9, a group of professional women gathered at Fonda Fora in Calgary for Elevate Your Leadership Presence—a packed event co-hosted by founder & CEO Megan Gill of Repowered Leadership and portrait photographer Čedna Todorovic of Čedna Portrait Stories . The event marked the official launch of WATT – Women Advancing and Thriving Together , a leadership accelerator founded by Gill to support high-potential, high-performing women navigating complex leadership roles—especially in male-dominated industries.WATT is a year-long leadership accelerator and private network designed to equip high-performing women with the tools they need—and the support they deserve. Through a distinct blend of executive coaching, strategic development, and a trusted peer network, the program helps women lead with confidence, elevate their impact, and advance their careers—without burning out or compromising their values.“While we’re seeing more women in executive roles and board seats, we’re also seeing a quiet decline in the pipeline to senior leadership,” said Gill. “Women aren’t leaving because they lack ambition—they’re leaving because they lack the resources and support needed to thrive.”“With 20 years spent working in Alberta’s electricity sector, I’ve seen firsthand how talented women stall out, burn out, or quietly opt out of leadership—not because they’re not capable, but because the system wasn’t built for them,” she added. “WATT was created to change that—by investing in women where they are, not just once they’ve made it to the top.”To bring WATT to life, Gill partnered with Čedna, whose portrait work helps women leaders be seen and recognized for who they are—and how they lead.“When I met Čedna, I knew we were on the same mission,” said Gill. “I help women build the skills and strategy to lead. She helps them show up in a way that reflects who they truly are. Together, we’ve created a platform that captures the heart of WATT—where women rise with confidence, authenticity, and strategic presence.”Inside WATT, members receive personalized executive coaching, a curated peer support network, and access to a signature personal branding experience—all designed to empower women to thrive and advance in leadership.“After two decades in corporate leadership, I learned that doing great work and having the right intentions isn’t always enough to be seen, heard, or supported,” said Čedna. “Personal branding is a critical strategy—it’s how women clarify their voice, claim their space, and influence how they’re perceived in rooms where decisions are made.”The founding cohort of WATT is underway. Applications for the next intake are open, with limited spaces to ensure a personalized, high-impact experience.Apply or learn more at: www.womenadvancing.ca ________________________________________About Megan Gill / Repowered LeadershipMegan is a certified executive coach and award-winning founder and CEO of Repowered Leadership. She brings lived experience from her career in Alberta’s electricity sector, where she currently serves as Executive Director and strategic advocate for large industrial power consumers. Through coaching, speaking, and leadership development programs, she helps high-performing women lead with confidence and impact in complex, often male-dominated environments.About ČednaČedna is an internationally award-winning portrait photographer and former corporate leader, now specializing in empowering, brand-focused sessions that help women align who they are and how they want to lead with how they’re seen. Her approach is rooted in human connection, understanding client needs to create dynamic, intentional portraits that support leadership visibility, authenticity, and presence. In the process she helps women leaders build the kind of brand that is memorable and opens doors.

