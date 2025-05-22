Funding supports new projects to promote recycling, prevent plastic waste

CANADA, May 22 - More businesses and organizations in B.C. will receive funding to foster innovation in plastic recycling and waste prevention while creating good, clean jobs for people throughout the province.

In 2025, the B.C. government is providing more than $8 million through the CleanBC Plastics Action Fund to local businesses, foundations and First Nations to develop creative and effective ways to repair, reuse and recycle plastics into new products to reduce waste.

“People in B.C. want to live in clean, healthy communities free from waste,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “These projects are finding new and creative ways to make this a reality, while bringing more jobs to communities and supporting local economies throughout the province.”

The CleanBC Plastics Action Fund supports projects that prevent and reduce plastic waste in B.C. Launched in 2020, the fund has invested more than $35 million into projects that find creative solutions to help reduce plastic waste in communities. In 2025, B.C. is funding 34 new projects, with 63 projects receiving funding in previous years. The first two phases of the Plastics Action Fund created more than 240 direct long-term, full-time jobs, with more on the way in Phase 3.

“The CleanBC Plastics Action Fund has helped us develop a high-capacity washing facility for reusable foodware, creating new ways to support cities in moving away from single-use packaging,” said Cody Irwin, founder and CEO of ShareWares. “We’ve also been able to serve major clients, such as festivals, stadiums and event venues — key anchors in the shift toward low-waste communities. This funding has empowered us to lead the transition to sustainable reuse programs across Metro Vancouver and beyond.”

Of the projects funded in this round, 14 of 34 are Indigenous-led, with recipients from the Indigenous Projects category receiving more than $1.5 million. This brings the total funding for Indigenous Projects from the CleanBC Plastics Action Fund to more than $3.7 million across 31 projects.

Projects receiving funding this year include expanding the use of reusable cups at large events, textile and medical-supply recycling, installation of industrial dishwashers in community spaces to reduce single-use dinnerware, zero-waste cleaning supplies, refill and zero-waste store expansions, and construction-waste sorting services, as well as other innovative and unique projects.

The CleanBC Plastics Action Fund has been an important part of the Province’s goal to reduce plastic waste for a cleaner, healthier future. It builds on other initiatives within the CleanBC Plastics Action Plan, including efforts to reduce single-use plastics and expanding producer-funded recycling programs.

