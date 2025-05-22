Lyackson First Nation, Cowichan Tribes, B.C. complete land transfer

CANADA, May 22 - Culturally significant land in the Cowichan Valley has been returned to Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes communities, a reconciliation landmark between the Nations and B.C.

The lands that are now in possession of the Nations are near an existing Cowichan Tribes Indian Reserve known as Skutz Falls IR8 and adds to an area that has historically been used by the Nations for gathering, harvesting and other activities of cultural importance for their communities.

“The aquisition of this parcel of land could not have been made possible without the commitment of British Columbia, our kinship ties with Cowichan Tribes and willing seller Mosaic,” said Hereditary Chief Laxele’wuts’aat Chief Shana Thomas of Lyackson First Nation. “This village site will forever change the trajectory of the Leey’qsun Mustimuhw for our community today and future generations. When Laxele’wuts’aat took up the hereditary chieftainship, the Lyackson leadership released an action plan in November 2024. This plan outlines key priorities that Lyackson will undertake in preparation for the re-establishment of the Lyackson village site on Vancouver Island. Our community has been fighting for the re-establishment of our village site on Vancouver Island for over four generations, and now that it is here, we have a lot of work to do to prepare, but our community is ready to take on that work.”

An Incremental Treaty Agreement (ITA) reached by Lyackson, B.C. and the Cowichan Tribes in May 2024 was a milestone in treaty negotiations with the Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group and was celebrated by all parties at Skutz Falls with a ceremonial signing event.

With the transfer now complete, Lyackson is adopting its first official community plan to map out a new community village for its members. In addition, the two member Nations of the Quw’utsun Nation are continuing plans to move forward with Cowichan Tribes’ priorities as guided by an inter-community memorandum of understanding (MOU).

“I recognize the Province of B.C. for completing the transfer of this land in the Skutz region to Cowichan Tribes and Lyackson First Nation,” said Chief Cindy Daniels (Sulsulxumaat) of Cowichan Tribes. “The westward region of our traditional territory by Lake Cowichan has always been a significant contributor to the well-being of Quw’utsun Mustimuhw, culturally and as part of our traditionally abundant food systems. Working in a good way alongside Lyackson Chief Pahaluktun initially, and now Chief Shana Thomas, to make this unique arrangement for both our communities possible is an important demonstration of our shared Quw’utsun values and the snuw’uy’ulh (teachings) from our Sul-hween (Elders). We look forward to continuing the work ahead over the coming years as outlined in our MOU with Lyackson First Nation, including the equitable division of the land, additions to reserve, as well as the community planning and development processes.”

As part of this ITA, Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes have entered into the MOU and will hold the lands in partnership until a plan is put in place to divide the lands and work with the Government of Canada to add the lands to each Nation’s reserve holdings.

“This is an incredible achievement for Lyackson First Nation and the Cowichan Tribes that will bring real change for their communities,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “The collaborative approach taken to identify the lands for transfer is an example of perseverance and partnership in the Province’s reconciliation journey with both Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes.”

Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes are seeking to add the land to their respective reserves through the Federal Addition to Reserve process. This Vancouver Island-situated village creation for Lyackson First Nation has long been supported by Cowichan Tribes, guided by the shared teachings of nuts’a’maat shqwaluwun (working together with one mind, one heart, one spirit) and ts’its’uw’atul (helping one another).

“Together, we're committed to removing barriers and speeding up the return of land to First Nations. The completion of this transfer was made possible by working closely with Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes, and shows how strong partnerships can support the goals and plans of the Nations.”

“The success of this agreement with members of the Cowichan Tribes and B.C. ensures that Lyackson will have a place to call home. I am grateful for the collaborative approach to reconciliation in the valley and for what it means for these communities going forward.”

“We are beginning to more fully recognize and respect the long-standing cultural connection that First Nations have with the lands of Vancouver Island, recognition that is long overdue. We’re happy to celebrate this work by the Province of B.C., and we look forward to working with the Lyackson Nation and Cowichan Tribes as they continue their path toward reconciliation.”

The 312-hectare land parcel is valued at approximately $8.6 million.

B.C. purchased the private forestry land parcel from Mosiac Forest Management.

Lyackson First Nation and Cowichan Tribes are part of the Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group, which has been negotiating a treaty with B.C. and Canada since 1996 and are in stage five (final) negotiations.

An Incremental Treaty Agreement is a legally binding pre-treaty agreement negotiated by the Province and First Nations.

ITAs advance treaty-related benefits prior to a final treaty agreement.

