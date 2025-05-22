Blu Banyan Wins Oracle NetSuite's Spring 2025 Spotlight Award for Solar Industry Excellence

SolarSuccess - Award-winning software to manage solar projects, finances & teams. All in one place, in real-time.

Blu Banyan Recognized for Transformative NetSuite Implementation Driving Efficiency and Scalability at Big Sun Solar with SolarSuccess.

This recognition validates our mission to help solar businesses scale profitably through operational excellence.” — Jan Rippingale - CEO, Blu Banyan

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blu Banyan has been named winner of Oracle NetSuite's prestigious Spring 2025 Solution Provider Spotlight Award in the Energy/Solar Industry category. Blu Banyan is a leading provider of solar-specific business management software. The recognition highlights Blu Banyan's exceptional implementation of SolarSuccess at Big Sun Solar. SolarSuccess is Blu Banyan's flagship software built on the NetSuite platform.

The NetSuite Spotlight Awards celebrate outstanding members of NetSuite's partner ecosystem. These partners demonstrate proven success in deploying NetSuite solutions that enable clients to maximize their return on investment. The highly competitive awards recognize partners who go beyond standard implementations. They create tailored solutions that address unique client challenges. The awards also recognize clients committed to optimizing the operational impact of their implementation.

Big Sun Solar was founded in 2015 in San Antonio, Texas. The company partnered with Blu Banyan to replace disconnected systems that were hindering growth. The solar provider specializes in commercial rooftop installations, solar canopies, and ground-mounted systems. Big Sun Solar completed its SolarSuccess implementation in August 2024 after a six-month process.

"Switching to SolarSuccess built on NetSuite was a strategic move," said Leanna Khrystyuk, VP Finance at Big Sun Solar. "We wanted to unify our operations on a single, comprehensive platform tailored for the solar industry's specific operational needs. From day one, Blu Banyan's team provided unwavering support and brought deep expertise to the table. Their understanding of both NetSuite's capabilities and our business demands made them an invaluable ally in our transition."

The award-winning implementation delivered transformative results for Big Sun Solar. The solution provides end-to-end visibility across the entire customer journey. It enables detailed cost tracking for more accurate budgeting and stronger forecasting capabilities.

"This recognition validates our mission to help solar businesses scale profitably through operational excellence," said Jan Rippingale, CEO of Blu Banyan. "Our SolarSuccess solution with bluActions technology is revolutionizing how solar companies manage projects. We transform ad-hoc processes into a streamlined, repeatable assembly line of project actions. The results speak for themselves. Solar businesses using SolarSuccess can convert their projects-to-cash 40% faster. This dramatically improves cash flow and profitability."

At the heart of SolarSuccess is Blu Banyan's innovative bluActions technology. This technology brings assembly-line level efficiencies to solar project management. The solution delivers key benefits that transform operational challenges into strategic advantages. These benefits include real-time insights across all functional areas, data-driven decision making, streamlined project execution, scalable financial management, and strategic alignment of budgets and schedules.

About Blu Banyan

Blu Banyan is a leading provider of solar-specific business management solutions built on the NetSuite platform. The company's flagship product, SolarSuccess, helps residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar installers scale profitably. It optimizes operations and improves project management efficiency.

For more information about Blu Banyan and SolarSuccess, visit www.blubanyan.com

About Big Sun Solar

Big Sun Solar was founded in 2015. The company drives the mass adoption of solar energy in Texas by making it affordable, accessible, and intuitive. Big Sun Solar provides solar energy solutions for businesses, utilities, non-profits, and community and multi-family housing developments. The company specializes in designing, installing, and maintaining commercial rooftop solar, solar canopies, and ground-mounted solar PV systems.

For more information about Big Sun Solar visit www.bigsunsolar.com

About Oracle NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. NetSuite helps companies manage core business processes with a single, integrated system. For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications. These include financial management, customer relationship management (CRM), e-commerce, inventory management, and human resources. This gives businesses visibility and control over their operations.

For more information about NetSuite visit www.netsuite.com

Blu Banyan's SolarSuccess Project Management Excellence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.