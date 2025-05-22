Governor Katie Hobbs Takes Action to Protect Arizona Workers from Heat Risk and Partner with Employers

- Today, Governor Katie Hobbs signed an Executive Order to protect Arizonans from heat risk in the workplace. The Executive Order directs the ICA’s Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) to form a Workplace Heat Safety Task Force. Composed of industry leaders, worker representatives, and occupational safety and health experts, the Task Force will be responsible for drafting and recommending heat guidelines for employers before the end of the year. This work will build on the ICA’s Heat Stress State Emphasis Program (SEP) launched in July 2023, which was created to reduce heat-related illnesses and injuries in the workplace through inspections, training, and compliance assistance.

“We are taking action to protect Arizonans from heat risk in the workplace,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Whether building our homes, growing our produce, or manufacturing the next advanced technology, Arizonans deserve to be safe at work. Through this Executive Order, we are partnering with employers to ensure the health and safety of all Arizona workers.”

As temperatures rise in Arizona, approximately one in five workers is in a heat hazard industry, and every year the ICA receives hundreds of workers’ compensation claims for heat-related illnesses. In 2024, following action by the Hobbs Administration, the number of heat-related claims significantly decreased.

“Prioritizing occupational heat safety is not merely a matter of adhering to legal statutes and upholding ethical responsibilities; it is also a demonstrably sound business practice,” said ICA Director Gaetano Testini.

Investing in the protection of workers from heat-related illnesses and injuries can yield significant returns through increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, lower healthcare costs, and enhanced employee morale. The Governor’s Executive Order builds on the ICA’s ongoing efforts to engage employers. In more than 460 free and voluntary consultations for employers since the Heat SEP’s launch, ADOSH has found that many employers go above and beyond basic standards to ensure the safety and productivity of their employees.

“It is our duty to our employees and to the economic development of Arizona to provide heat safety guidelines that protect them and enable them to thrive in their work,” Sidney Hawkins, Safety and Training Director at Canyon State Electric and Workplace Heat Safety Task Force Member. “We know what we’ve done at the company level is effective. Now it’s time to implement it across the rest of the state. When it comes to safety—especially heat safety—there’s no competition. We want every company's workers to return home safely to their families every day. Companies and organizations that embrace the change will cultivate a better culture, more appreciative employees, and a more positive outlook during the summer months.”

“As ironworkers we know the dangers of working in the Arizona heat, and over the years we have worked to implement best practices on our jobsites to make sure our members return home safely to their family after a hard day’s work,” said Jason Sangster, Business Manager of Ironworkers Local 75 and Member of the Workplace Heat Safety Task Force. “We look forward to working with Governor Hobbs to ensure all Arizonans can receive the training necessary to identify and prevent heat illness starting with having access to cool clean water, shade, and a place to rest.”

“Arizona’s booming economy represents a unique mix of industries across the state and in diverse climates, requiring Arizona-driven solutions for sound policy, not one-size-fits-all mandates from Washington,” said Grace Appelbe, Task Force Member representing the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Arizona Manufacturers Council. “The Arizona Chamber and Manufacturers Council applaud Governor Hobbs for bringing partners together across a wide variety of industries and areas of expertise to build on existing Arizona-based best practices and create clear guidelines to keep our state ahead on industry-informed, practical heat safety measures.”

"Arizona’s construction industry has long navigated heat as a factor on worksites and developed best practices that prioritize safety for all employees and keep business going during the hot summer months,” said David Martin, Arizona Chapter Associated General Contractors of America and Task Force Member. “Governor Hobbs is taking the right next step for the state in developing Employer Guidelines to clarify OSHA requirements, and AGC looks forward to contributing its industry experience and expertise to the Task Force and its ultimate recommendation.”

Today’s Executive Order furthers Governor Hobbs’ leadership in protecting Arizonans from heat risk and illness. The implementation of the state’s award-winning Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan led by the Governor’s Office of Resiliency and the creation of the first statewide Chief Heat Officer role have positioned the state to proactively address extreme heat and risk, strengthen Arizona’s resilience, and coordinate interagency initiatives.

Members of the Workplace Heat Safety Task Force:

Abel Almanza, Owner, AAA Safety Consulting

Jake Byrne, Vice President, American Roofing

Sidney Hawkins, Safety and Training Director, Canyon State Electric Company

Grace Appelbe, Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Arizona Manufacturers Council

David Martin, President, Arizona Chapter of General Contractors Association

Mark Kendall, VP of Legal Services, CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Briona Parkinson, Political Director, AFSCME

Dan Freiberg, President, Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona

J.R. Imes, Safety Administrator, City of Peoria

Phil Smithers, Director - Safety and Environmental, Arizona Public Service

Fernando Juarez, Sr. Safety Manager, Haydon Companies

Dr. Ladd Keith, Director, University of Arizona Heat Resilience Initiative

Jason Sangster, Business Manager, Ironworkers Local 75

Jason Lowry, Director of Sustainability Initiatives, Local First Arizona

Rick Murray, CEO, Arizona Chapter of the National Safety Council

Pat VanMaanen, MS, BSN, RN, Chair, Arizona Nursing Association’s Climate Change and Health Work Group

Paul Levin, Director of Health, Safety and Environment, Sundt Construction

Maxwell Ulin, Staff Attorney, UNITE HERE Local 11

Read the Executive Order here.

FAQ about the Executive Order can be found here.