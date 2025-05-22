Kennon Unveils New Logo Reflecting Growth, Grit, and Mission to Protect What Matters

Kennon Launches New Logo

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennon, a leader in protective solutions for military, behavioral health, and aviation applications, has unveiled a bold new logo that represents the company’s evolution and its unshakable mission: to protect what matters most.

After 41 years, the company is retiring its long-standing oval-shaped logo. Originally designed by founder Ron Kensey, the oval held less connection to Kennon’s core work or identity. While the logo saw minor adjustments over the years—including changes to typography and layout—it retained the same basic structure.

“We’re not the same company we were in the early days. Our work is more complex, more impactful, and more mission-driven. It’s time for a mark that tells this story,” said Ron J. Miller, Kennon’s Director of Marketing and designer of the new logo.

Founded in 1984 to create sun shields for general aviation aircraft, Kennon has since grown into a manufacturer of advanced products like inflatable engine plugs for the F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, as well as ligature-resistant doors used in behavioral health facilities across the country.

The new logo keeps the Kennon blue—now a slightly “grittier” blue. The logotype is more grounded and confident and features a new symbol above the name: a triangular shape that points upwards, representing the company’s “true north.”

"This logo reflects who we are and where we are going," Kennon CEO Becky Cooper said. "The upward sweeping triangle is not only symbolic of forward motion and the company's commitment to progress and innovation but is also a tribute to our past - the subtle curve at the base of the shape matches the profile of the traditional Kennon oval. The new logo represents our values, our direction, and the trust customers place in Kennon to deliver protection to what matters most."

The rebrand will begin rolling out across Kennon’s products, packaging, digital platforms, and marketing materials immediately.

To learn more about Kennon and the story behind the new logo, visit: https://www.kennonproducts.com/kennons-new-look

About Kennon

Founded in 1984, Kennon Products is a leading designer and manufacturer of protective solutions for military aviation and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, Kennon's 100% employee-owned ESOP structure reflects its commitment to fostering a culture of ownership and accountability. With a focus on integrated engineering and production, Kennon delivers state-of-the-art protection solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information about Kennon Products and its commitment to excellence, visit kennonproducts.com.

