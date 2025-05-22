Virlo.ai Unveils Next-Gen AI Dashboard for Short-Form Video Trend Forecasting

New York City, NY – Virlo.ai is excited to unveil its next-gen AI dashboard for short-form video trend forecasting. Created to democratize data-driven trend intelligence for short-form video creators, agencies, and brands, the new platform seamlessly combines advanced machine learning with an intuitive interface to spot emerging niches on TikTok and YouTube Shorts before they explode.

Founded in early 2024 by entrepreneur Nicolas Mauro and headquartered in New York City, Virlo.ai enables users to navigate viral trends confidently, discover what works, and elevate content creation with data-driven insights. Through a proprietary algorithm that scrapes viral content and uses AI to analyze those trends, the tiktok analyzer empowers marketers, creators, and agencies to tap real-time predictive analytics to craft data-driven content strategies and stay ahead in the fast-moving world of short-form video.

“We started Virlo because we’re deeply interested in the rapidly changing nature of the viral world. We want to create a platform that continues to get better at identifying these viral trends and can catch them as early as possible for creators like you,” Said Nicolas Mauro for Virlo.ai. “Discover how Virlo helps you create viral outlier videos and shorts. Analyze top accounts, follow trends, and get personalized support to grow your content.”

Virlo.ai ingests data and analyzes short-form video trends using a proprietary ML algorithm. With great early traction with “hobbyists” and hustlers who use short-form videos to make money online, the AI-powered trend forecasting dashboard leverages popularity trends, hashtag analytics, and creator research to offer insights to get ahead of the competition and post on viral tiktok niches and online trends whilst they are unsaturated.

From Freemium entry-level tier to scalable Pro and Enterprise plans, Virlo.ai helps creators triple their average views per video within 3 months of using the platform regularly. With content ideation, campaign planning, competitive benchmarking, and influencer scouting, as well as youtube creator research, short-form trends, and optimized posting potential, the next-gen AI dashboard enables users to create viral shorts and enhance their audience engagement.

With a suite of effective features, Virlo helps content creators unlock their viral shorts potential, boost their virality, and grow their audience faster. The state-of-the-art new AI dashboard is open for new sign-ups today, and individuals with any questions are encouraged to join the platform’s Discord or email the team at info@Virlo.ai.

About Virlo.ai

virlo.ai

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/virlo-ai-unveils-next-gen-ai-dashboard-for-short-form-video-trend-forecasting/

