AKS Immersive Announces 2025–2026 Season Expanding DRAMA: An Aural Experience™ Universe with New Murder Mystery Series

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKS Immersive Announces 2025–2026 Season Featuring the Expansion of DRAMA: An Aural Experience™ Universe with New Murder Mystery "Principals", Starring Dee Roscioli, L Morgan Lee, Jason Veasey, Carolyn Michelle Smith, and Gillian Saker.

The popular 5-star rated immersive audio fiction storytelling series DRAMA: An Aural Experience™, under Producing Artistic Director Aaron Salazar, expands upon its audio storytelling universe with its highly anticipated second season featuring the original murder mystery “Principals” and a new adaptation of “Antigone”. Produced by AKS Immersive, the headphone-ready experience is written by New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey James Keyes (Killer Chef, co-authored with James Patterson) and directed and executive produced by Aaron Salazar, with creative producer Matthew Solomon. The new season features an original score by Mexico-based composing duo Manuel Pelayo and Giancarlo Bonfanti. DRAMA: An Aural Experience™ continues to push the boundaries of audio storytelling with nuanced audio design, theatrical satire, and layered performances that are designed to feel personal to the listener.

Season 2 “Principals”: Set during the inaugural season of a fictional summer stock theatre company in rural Maine, “Principals” follows investigative journalist Nancy as she unravels the mysterious death of an ambitious young artistic director found dead in the woods on opening weekend. What begins as a puff piece quickly spirals into a high-stakes investigation, with everyone from prima donnas to prop masters under suspicion. As bodies begin to pile up, Nancy and the “cast” are drawn into a surreal blend of backstage rivalries, eerie unease, and the chilling realization that the show must go on—even if it kills them.

This new season, slated to launch in December of 2025, shifts from the format of Season 1’s “Anthology” format of standalone episodes to a serialized six-part mystery that draws inspiration from "Twin Peaks," "Clue," and Agatha Christie – a stylized, unsettling, and darkly comical theatrical world told through the signature AKS Immersive storytelling style.

“Season 2 allowed us to go deeper,” says Salazar. “Principals is a love letter to theatre and showbiz folks and murder mystery fans. We’ve created a heightened and deeply human world where the stage becomes a crime scene and every cue could be a clue.” Keyes adds, “Season 1 adapted my short plays into intimate audio pieces. With Season 2, we crafted a full narrative arc: one that lets listeners live inside the mystery with us.”

Featuring a new ensemble cast of Broadway and Film & TV artists, “Principals” featuring L Morgan Lee (Tony Award® nominee for A Strange Loop, Broadway), Jason Veasey (Friendship, A24, A Strange Loop, Broadway, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu), Dee Roscioli (Death Becomes Her, Broadway, Wicked as Elphaba, Broadway & Tour, Titanique, Off-Broadway), Drew Droege (Queer, Bob’s Burger, Fox, Grey’s Anatomy, ABC), Gillian Saker (Dope Thief, Apple TV+, Lynley, BBC), Carolyn Michelle Smith (Familiar Touch, The Chi, Showtime, And Just Like That, Max), Kim Exum (The Book of Mormon, Broadway, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Broadway), James Lawrence (Peaky Blinders: The Rise, West End), and Emma Hart (NY Times Critics Pick, Lady In The Dark, Law and Order: SVU). Additional casting announcements will be made soon.

In addition to Season 2, AKS Immersive is developing a live theatrical version of DRAMA: An Aural Experience™. Salazar states, “We are thrilled to expand into this world and create a truly unique and immersive storytelling experience for our audience, with world-class actors and a creative team at the helm, bringing these stories to life before your eyes and ears. It will be a feast for the senses. Please stay tuned for updates!”

As part of the 2025–2026 season, AKS Immersive will also premiere Antigone (after Sophocles), starring the acclaimed Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown as Eurydice, 1st National Broadway Tour, Be More Chill, Broadway), a new immersive audio adaptation by Keyes and Salazar, arriving summer 2026. Rounding out the season is the development of The St. Joan Project™, an exploration of the spirit through music, composed by Tyson Kelly (Let It Be, Broadway, Front Man for King Washington, The Bootleg Beatles, UK's #1 touring Beatles show) with additional music by composing duo Manuel Pelayo and Giancarlo Bonfanti, with Morgan Siobhan Green attached to lead the creative ensemble.

AKS Immersive is a boutique performing arts production house based in New York City specializing in the creation and development of original works and adaptations in theatre, audio fiction, and immersive storytelling. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Aaron Salazar, the company continues to develop bold new stories for stage, sound, and beyond.

DRAMA: An Aural Experience™ Season 2 also features Matthew Solomon as Creative Producer (Pose, FX, Food That Built America, HISTORY, Cocomelon Live!, Moonbug Entertainment) and Madeline Corcoran as Marketing Director. Casting is by AKS Immersive and Aaron Salazar. Stay connected on social media @drama_pod and @aksimmersive on Instagram, and visit drama-pod.com and aksimmersive.com for updates and exclusive content.

