NetVRk Launches Web App for SilkAI, the Hyper-Intelligent AI Platform for Companions, Gaming, and Robotics in the Metaverse

Glendale, Ca, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetVRk, a cross-platform AI and GameFi-driven metaverse, today announced the official web app launch of SilkAI, the latest venture incubated within the NetVRk ecosystem. The new SilkAI web app, available at https://silkai.com/, unlocks access to a new generation of lifelike, emotionally aware AI Non-Player Characters (NPCs) built in Unreal Engine 5, marking a key step toward NetVRk’s mission to decentralize game development and improve immersive experiences.

The web app empowers creators and developers to personalize and deploy fully interactive NPCs across open metaverse environments, without the constraints of centralized AI platforms. Users can create and control hyper-intelligent, emotionally nuanced NPCs directly from their browsers, integrated seamlessly with Unreal Engine, for a truly personalized immersive experience.



“SilkAI’s web app launch marks a new chapter in our journey to provide an unparalleled AI experience for creators and gamers,” said Michael Katseli, Co-founder and CEO of SilkAI. “This launch gives users the ability to shape more immersive, personalized digital experiences and own those experiences through blockchain.”

With SilkAI, users can finally escape the restrictive filters and clunky user experiences seen in platforms like Character AI and Replika. SilkAI introduces a more customizable, immersive, and user-focused experience, designed to grow alongside the evolving demands of the metaverse. The app also facilitates the broader use of the upcoming $SILKAI token, which enables integration across platforms, unlocking exciting new opportunities for creators, businesses, and users alike.

With a mission to decentralize AI and give users ownership over their digital experiences, SilkAI spans three transformative verticals:

Companion App – Unlike platforms such as Character.AI, SilkAI offers voice, gesture, emotional nuance, and modular billing through blockchain technology—giving users transparency, ownership, and persistent relationships with their AI.



Gaming – SilkAI powers hyper-realistic NPCs built in Unreal Engine 5, capable of adaptive dialogue, behavioral intelligence, and full integration with immersive metaverse experiences inside and outside of NetVRk.



Industrial Robotics – In partnership with firms like Packline, SilkAI avatars serve as AI co-pilots for real-world machines, reducing downtime and assisting human operators with emotionally aware AI interfaces.

Incubated within the NetVRk ecosystem and developed by second-time Web3 founders (whose previous project peaked at $700M market cap in 2021), SilkAI is backed by A&P Ventures and Founders, with strategic partners including ElevenLabs, Packline Robotics, and the Coolio Estate. By incubating SilkAI as a separate entity within the NetVRk ecosystem, the company can continue to innovate in the AI space while maintaining its focus on metaverse development. With confirmed exchange listings that include MEXC, WEEX, and AERODROME, both projects work in tandem to drive mutual growth, enhance the overall ecosystem, and empower users.

To experience the SilkAI web app, visit https://www.silkai.com and join the community on Telegram, Discord and follow on X.

To learn more about NetVRk, visit https://www.netvrk.co/.



About NetVRk

NetVRk is a social virtual world built on the blockchain, that allows users to make and monetize their creations. NetVRk is where users finally play a decisive role in the future of the metaverse. Based in Southern California and led by Co-founders Linus Chee and Michael Katseli, NetVRk is poised to be the leading crypto-powered metaverse.

About SilkAI

SilkAI is a hyper-intelligent AI platform dedicated to revolutionizing the metaverse through lifelike AI companions and NPCs. Incubated within the NetVRk ecosystem, SilkAI combines cutting-edge AI-driven 3D character creation with unparalleled emotional mimicry, voice, and conversational depth. Led by a team of industry veterans from SpaceX, Microsoft, and DIMOCO, SilkAI is setting new standards in AI companionship and autonomous agent technology. Its upcoming $SILKAI token unlocks opportunities for seamless integration into gaming and beyond, enabling real-time scaling for creators and businesses. SilkAI is headquartered in Southern California. For more information, visit www.silkai.com.

