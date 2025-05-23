Peony Blossom Celebration: A Springtime Cultural Gathering Enchants Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst a vibrant sea of peonies in Sofia's South Park, Bulgaria, the "Peony Blossom Celebration: A Springtime Cultural Gathering" kicked off on May 17, drawing hundreds from across the country eager to witness Bulgaria in full bloom. The event, graced by representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia Municipality, Chelopech Municipality, the Sofia municipal company "Parks and Urban Gardens," and the China Cultural Center in Sofia, showcased a delightful fusion of cultural heritage and floral elegance.

Co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria and the Publicity Department of the CPC Heze Municipal Committee, the event transformed into a vivid tapestry of Chinese culture, featuring immersive peony-themed photo exhibitions and interactive cultural experiences. A charitable aspect, supported by the "For Our Children" Foundation, saw enthusiastic public response to embassy-donated books and peony-themed cultural and creative products from Heze.

The vibrant display of peony-themed photography harmonized beautifully with South Park's blooming flowers, allowing visitors to witness the peony's rich varieties and the profound heritage of Chinese culture. Guests savored peony-infused tea and delicacies, donned intricately embroidered Hanfu adorned with peony motifs, and explored artisanal creations such as peony porcelain, wheat-straw art, wood carvings, and woven rope peonies. Engaging hands-on activities, including peony painting workshops and trivia sessions, further enhanced the joyous atmosphere.

"Peonies symbolize nobility, prosperity, and happiness, embodying values of harmony and shared beauty that resonate deeply with the Bulgarian people," said Sofia Deputy Mayor Nikola Barbutov, who conveyed a message from Mayor Vasil Terziev. The mayor praised the gathering as a reflection of the richness of Chinese culture and a celebration of dialogue, mutual understanding, and friendship, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual bond between the two peoples.

As part of a commemorative project marking the 75th anniversary of China-Bulgaria diplomatic relations, 700 peony plants from Heze were transplanted to Sofia's South Park, Plovdiv Cultural Park, and the Botanical Garden of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in 2024. These peonies now bloom in Bulgaria, each blossom narrating a story of friendship and peace.

Wang Min, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, referred to the event as a celebration of friendship and beauty. She expressed hope that Heze's peonies would flourish in Bulgaria, serving as enduring symbols of friendship, cultural exchange, and emotional connection between the two nations.

Milena Vaseva, Director of Sofia's "Parks and Urban Gardens," reflected on her recent visit to Heze, commending the city's comprehensive peony industry, which integrates cultivation, trade, and full-plant utilization. She highlighted the city's peony gardens, which blend horticulture, cultural festivities, and leisure, expressing hopes for continued collaboration to ensure Sofia's peonies flourish.

Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Heze Municipal Committee

