Raft and SCFulfill Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Automation to the Global Logistics Industry

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raft and SCFulfill today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering digital transformation to the logistics industry through cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership will enable SCFulfill to leverage Raft’s proven automation platform to streamline operations, flex with market volatility, and deliver enhanced customer value.

This partnership blends a powerful combination of technology and operational pedigree. Raft runs the world’s largest AI-powered logistics platform, used by more than 50 logistics providers – companies that together help run 80% of the Global 1000 supply chains. SCFulfil is a 4PL that brings deep industry domain knowledge and expertise, which helps its customers create and maximize value across complex value chains in the APAC region.

"Our partnership with Raft marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide seamless, data-driven supply chain solutions," said Mark Patel, CEO of SCF Group "By combining our global logistics expertise with Raft’s technology, we offer our clients greater visibility, faster processing times, and more efficient operations. This is about more than just automation—it’s about transforming the entire fulfillment experience."

SCFulfill is a prominent 4PL that has been serving clients in the Consumer Electronic, Semiconductor and Aviation industries for 25 years see this partnership to further enhance its service offering to Shippers/BCO’s global fulfillment network, enabling automated shipment processing, customs management, and analytics to optimize logistics performance. SCFulfill customers will benefit from reduced costs, fewer delays, and increased operational transparency.

"We are thrilled to partner with SCFulfill to bring the power of AI-driven automation to the global supply chain," said James Coombes, CEO of Raft.ai.

"SCFulfill’s extensive network and operational expertise combined with Raft.ai’s advanced technology will unlock new levels of efficiency and accuracy for their customers. This partnership represents the future of logistics—intelligent, agile, and highly responsive."

The partnership went live in Q1 2025, with SCFulfill’s clients expected to experience improvements in processing efficiency, cost savings, and regulatory compliance.

About Raft

Raft runs the world’s largest AI-powered logistics platform. Over 10,000 users move more than 6 million shipments per year, creating a logistics industry data collective of over 5 billion labeled data points and documents, each verified by human experts. More than 60 leading freight forwarder customers use Raft to automate finance, customs, and operational workflows. For more information, visit www.raft.ai

About SCFulfill (4PL / Value Creator)

SCFulfill is a global leader in supply chain and fulfillment services helping clients across the APAC region manage their supply chains. With a network spanning key markets worldwide, SCFulfill specializes in end-to-end logistics solutions designed to deliver speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency for its clients. For more information, visit https://scf-global.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

