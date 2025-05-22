Submit Release
2025 Association of Idaho Cities Annual ConferenceJun18

StartJune 18, 2025 MTAll day eventEndJune 20, 2025 MTAll day event

This annual conference is an important part of meeting AIC’s mission of “Creating Quality Cities.” With informative workshops on a variety of topics, general sessions to cover the most pressing issues we are facing, and opportunities to network, each of us can return to our communities energized and ready to apply solutions to challenges  relevant to your community.

The event will be held June 18 – 20 at the Boise Center.

