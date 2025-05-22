THE HOME DEPOT CANADA JOINS CAWIC IN SUPPORT OF WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION

On May 21, 2025, at The Home Depot in Cambridge, Ontario, attendees enjoyed a dynamic day of networking, live demos, prizes, and powerful conversations, all focused on advancing and empowering women in construction.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is proud to announce that Home Depot Canada, a leader in the home improvement industry, has joined CAWIC as a corporate member in supporting women in the Canadian construction industry.“Home Depot Canada looks forward to supporting CAWIC’s goal of increasing employment, awareness, and development for women working in construction,” said Aaron Jarosz, vice president contractor services, Home Depot Canada.“Our partnership with Home Depot Canada reflects CAWIC’s commitment to empowering women and driving their success in the construction industry. With the support of our members, we are building a more inclusive and diverse future for the industry,” said Lisa Laronde, President, CAWIC. “With Home Depot Canada’s support, we can expand our reach and provide women with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to succeed.”CAWIC and Home Depot Canada launched the inaugural Women Build Canada event in 2024, which brought together over 240 women from across the industry for a day of networking, inspiration, and learning. Building on the momentum of that success, a joint event was held on May 21, 2025 in Cambridge, and two additional events are planned for later this year, taking place in Toronto and Ottawa. These events provide valuable opportunities for women to engage with industry leaders, grow their careers, and build community within the construction industry. In addition, CAWIC members can become part of the Home Depot Canada Pro Xtra Loyalty Program to access exclusive member benefits, rewards, and more.About CAWICCAWIC is the national not-for-profit organization committed to enhancing the success of women in the Canadian construction industry. As the leading voice for women in construction, CAWIC supports, connects, and unites women from across the construction industry.

