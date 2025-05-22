Governor Kotek Applauds $16 Million USDA Purchase of Oregon Pink Shrimp

Today, Governor Tina Kotek released the following statement in response to the USDA announcement of a $16 million purchase of Oregon Pink Shrimp:

“As a coastal state with major ports, we move billions of dollars’ worth of seafood across the globe. The Oregon shrimp fleet is made up of independent family fishermen who are oftentimes multi-generational members of their local coastal communities,” Governor Kotek said. “USDA’s investment in our state will help our local economies grow and families make ends meet.

“Our businesses need continued stability and predictability from the federal government. I want to thank our congressional delegation and the Oregon Trawl Commission for their advocacy in making this purchase a reality.”

“I was glad to lead our delegation’s work to secure federal support for our state’s seafood industry and the jobs this long-established industry generates up and down the Oregon Coast,” Senator Ron Wyden said. “This commitment will help essential small businesses along the Oregon Coast stay afloat and weather the damage from Donald Trump’s destructive and needless tariffs.”

“Oregon’s fisheries have been the lifeblood of our coastal communities for generations, and when they thrive, the whole Oregon Coast thrives,” Senator Jeff Merkley said. “This USDA purchasing announcement for Oregon pink shrimp that we pushed for will give Oregon’s coastal fishermen and world-class seafood producers the support they need to keep ensuring high-quality, nutritious seafood is included in food assistance programs here in Oregon and across the country.”

“I’m glad to see the USDA take action and commit up to $16 million in purchases of Pacific pink shrimp—an important step that comes after I sent two letters urging the Department to support our coastal shrimp fishing communities,” Congresswoman Val Hoyle said. “These Section 32 purchases are a lifeline for Oregon’s seafood industry and a smart investment in getting high-quality, sustainable protein to families who need it. We’ll keep pushing to ensure that federal programs work for Oregon’s working families, from the docks to the dinner table.”

“NW Oregon is home to a robust seafood industry that sustains the fisheries, workers, and the local economy,” Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said. “Chaotic tariff policy has caused economic uncertainty, putting these businesses and Oregonian’s livelihoods at risk. I am grateful that USDA has heeded our call to support Oregon’s seafood industry by purchasing millions of dollars of Oregon pink shrimp.”

"We are incredibly grateful to Governor Kotek and Senators Wyden and Merkley for their strong support of our industry and their efforts, along with others in the Oregon delegation, to make this pink shrimp purchase happen," said West Coast Seafood Processors Association Executive Director Lori Steele. "This purchase will provide a critical lifeline to Oregon's fishing communities during this time of market uncertainty and will allow us to produce locally sourced, sustainably harvested, highly nutritious protein for American families in need. It's a win-win all the way around."

"This is a great day for Oregon Seafood communities,” Nick Edwards, Secretary of Shrimp Producers Marketing Cooperative. “A heartfelt thank you to USDA Director Brooke Rollins and AMS Director Bruce Summers. USDA has continued to be a true Champion for our MSC certified Jordani Pink Shrimp. We could not have achieved this without the support of Governor Tina Kotek, Governor's staff, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon & Washington Federal Delegation, West Coast Seafood Processors Association and the Oregon Trawl Commission. It takes a village."

The USDA letter announcing the purchase can be found here.



