SOUL SPRINGS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO THE COACHELLA VALLEY IN 2026

A soulful day of music, community, and celebration returns to Cathedral City on Feb. 7, 2026—featuring live performances, wine, and good vibes.

This festival is more than music—it's a soulful reunion where memories are made and the community comes alive.” — Derrick Pipkin, Founder of PIPS Entertainment

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coachella Valley is getting a soulful upgrade. Following a sold-out debut, the Soul Springs Festival returns Saturday, February 7, 2026, to the stunning Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. This second annual celebration promises a dynamic blend of soul music, community spirit, and cultural unity in the heart of the desert.Created by entertainment veteran Derrick Pipkin of PIPS Entertainment, Soul Springs Festival is designed as a reunion of good vibes—bringing together old friends, music lovers, and new faces for a one-of-a-kind daytime experience. Last year’s event drew over 1,000 guests, and this year, organizers expect to double that number with a powerful lineup of classic soul, R&B, and surprise performances.“This isn’t just a concert,” says Pipkin. “It’s a reunion, a soul sing-along, and a celebration of love, music, and life in the Coachella Valley.”Guests are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets, and lawn chairs for a relaxed, outdoor concert atmosphere. From 1PM to 6PM, the park will come alive with music, wine tastings, food vendors, and joyful connection.Highlights Include:• Live Soul Music & Surprise Guest Artists• Picnic Lawn Vibes with General Admission at just $50• Special Resort Rates at the DoubleTree Cathedral City• Coachella Valley Area Residents Receive 25% Off with promo code CATCITYWhy It Matters:Soul Springs Festival supports local tourism, highlights the beauty of Cathedral City’s amphitheater, and promotes cultural events that speak to the heart of the community. It brings music and travel enthusiasts from across the country while offering local residents a world-class event in their own backyard.For vendor inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to reserve your resort room and tickets, visit www.SoulSpringsFest.com You never know who might show up and sing the soul songs that made them who they are today.

