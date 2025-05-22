Colorado Poet Launches New Work After 40 Years

Lullaby of Love: Selected Poems Book Cover

LITTLETON, CO, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebecca Winning, long-time resident of Colorado and recent retiree, has launched Lullaby of Love, Selected Poems, published by Indian Paintbrush Poets/Pearn and Associates and available on Amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com The book takes you on a journey through Winning’s midwestern upbringing, relationships, deep connection with the natural world and meditations on finding meaning. It includes previously published poems from her early years, as well as 30 new, previously unpublished poems. Fans of Mary Oliver and Jane Hirshfield will appreciate her simple language and striking imagery as she explores themes of human frailty and connection, reverence for the natural world, and the intersection of the seen and unseen.“I’m thrilled to be writing again,” Winning said. “I had some success in my early years; then life intervened – as it often does – and the writing suffered. Now that I’m retired, I’m thrilled to be achieving my life-long dream and getting the work out there.”Winning was born in Springfield, Illinois in 1952 and grew up in the Midwest. She received a BA in English from DePauw University in 1974, attended creative writing classes at Sangamon State University, and received an MA in Creative Writing from the University of Denver in 1979. Her first book, A Cure for Backache and Other Poems was published in the Sangamon Poets series in 1977; a second book, A Marriage Pact and Other Poems was published by Moonsquilt Press in 1983. In 1984, she was selected to participate in the Artists in Education Program, sponsored by the Illinois Council on the Arts and Humanities. Her work, including poetry and short stories, has also appeared in a number of literary journals and received numerous awards.Winning lives in Littleton, Colorado with her husband Jack, with whom she shares two daughters, Shelli and Melissa; a son-in-law, Scott; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Archer, Holland and Walker.Learn more at rebeccawinningwriter.com

