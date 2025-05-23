Kiteworks and Kite Distribution Form Strategic Alliance to Enhance Private Data Exchange in the UK Market

Partnership empowers UK organisations to meet stringent data security and compliance requirements while reducing risk

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, and Kite Distribution Limited, a UK-focused, value-added distributor specialising in innovative and disruptive security technologies, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced data protection solutions to the UK channel. This collaboration will enable organisations throughout the UK and Ireland to strengthen their security posture through private data communications.This partnership comes at a critical time, where a recent Google report revealed that 44% of zero-day vulnerabilities last year targeted enterprise data exchange systems. The importance of private data security and compliance is accentuated by the UK National Cyber Security Centre warnings to businesses about increasing threats like phishing, ransomware, and sophisticated password attacks that compromise sensitive data.Kiteworks' Private Data Network enables public and private sector organisations throughout the UK to seamlessly send, share, receive, and use sensitive data with comprehensive security and compliance controls. The solution is particularly valuable to highly regulated industries that exchange private data, including the financial services, life sciences and pharmaceutical, healthcare, legal, government, manufacturing, and technology sectors. With Kiteworks, organizations have unified compliance controls through centralised audit logs, automated compliance reporting, and preconfigured templates for multiple regulations. The platform's Zero-Trust Data Exchange architecture ensures that all data exchanges are authenticated, encrypted, and monitored."This strategic partnership with Kite Distribution represents an important milestone in our mission to help UK organisations secure their most sensitive data exchanges," said David Byrnes, Vice President of Global Channels at Kiteworks. "As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency, businesses require robust solutions that not only protect their critical information but also ensure regulatory compliance. Our Private Data Network, combined with Kite's deep regional expertise and established distribution channels, creates a powerful alliance that will enable enterprises to confidently manage risk in every aspect of their private data communications."Kiteworks' solution directly addresses market needs revealed in the recent Data Security and Compliance Buyer Behavior Survey , which found that 63% of buyers actively seek detailed security and compliance information before even engaging with potential vendors, while 56% rate security certifications as "extremely important" during the vendor discovery phase. This focus on security and compliance is particularly relevant in the UK market, where organisations must navigate complex regulations like GDPR and prepare for emerging requirements."At Kite Distribution, we're dedicated to bringing innovative cybersecurity solutions to our partners that address real-world challenges," said Kip Tumber, Director at Kite Distribution Limited. "Strengthening our portfolio with Kiteworks' Private Data Network reflects our commitment to offering best-in-class security technologies. What sets Kiteworks apart is their unified approach to private data communications, providing comprehensive governance and visibility across all sensitive data exchanges. Together, we're positioned to deliver solutions that not only enhance security posture but also streamline compliance efforts for UK organisations facing increasingly complex regulatory requirements."Kite Distribution's extensive market knowledge and established network of system integrators, MSPs, and reseller partners will facilitate the seamless integration of Kiteworks' technologies across diverse sectors throughout the UK and Ireland. The distributor's personalised approach to vendor partnerships ensures that each client receives tailored support, aligning perfectly with the specific security and compliance needs of organisations managing sensitive data.The partnership also addresses integration challenges that organisations often face when implementing new security solutions. Kiteworks offers comprehensive integration capabilities with enterprise authentication systems, productivity suites, and legacy systems, ensuring seamless adoption while maintaining robust security controls. This approach directly addresses the concerns of the 42% of survey respondents (Kiteworks survey) who identified integration capabilities as a key value driver in vendor selection.This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to strengthening the UK's cybersecurity infrastructure, ensuring businesses can secure their most sensitive communications while maintaining regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex digital landscape.For more information on the Kiteworks and Kite partnership, visit https://kitedistribution.co.uk/kiteworks/ About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and over 1,500 global enterprises and government agencies.About Kite DistributionKite Distribution is a UK & Ireland focused, independent IT cybersecurity distributor, leading the charge in next-generation security solutions. Kite specialises in bringing innovative and disruptive security and network technologies to the UK channel, providing each vendor, system integrator, MSP, and reseller partner with a market-leading distribution engine tailored to their business model. As an independent, director-owned business, Kite makes decisions quickly and collaborates to deliver the best and most consistent service to its channel. With full coverage of the UK and Ireland market, Kite works with organisations of all sizes, offering a variety of services from marketing and technical support to personalised assistance in growing new technologies into existing and new customers.

